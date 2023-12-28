The viewership numbers are in for the December 27th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the promotion’s final Dynamite ahead of this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.
According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 843,000 viewers, an 8% increase from the December 20th episode. It scored a rating of 0.31 in the 18-49 demographic, which was up 19% from last Wednesday’s demo rating.
Dynamite saw the Blue League and Gold League finals of the first-ever Continental Classic take place, as well as a major title change involving MJF. For a full recap of the show you can click here.
