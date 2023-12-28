Tony Khan addresses The Devil storyline in AEW.

The company president spoke about the story during today’s media call to promote this weekend’s Worlds End pay-per-view. When asked about the identity of The Devil Khan hinted that the culmination of all angles will potentially be paid off on Saturday night.

It feels like we’re getting close to that point. I do expect some big revelations and big moments at Worlds End. It’s its own idea, and it’s something that I’m excited about. I do feel like it’s coming close to the culmination and it does feel like the secrets will be revealed at Worlds End, and I’m looking forward to it. It’s been very different than the other aspects of AEW. One aspect of it has been really interesting and it’s been something to keep people hooked and those people that want to see that kind of episodic story is really something that has a lot of people talking and built a lot of interest for Worlds End is the identity of the Devil.

Elsewhere on the media call Khan spoke about AEW's relationship with WBD and how 2024 will be a big year for the company overall.