One match almost didn’t happen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to medical clearance.

Rey Fenix successfully defended the International Title against Jeff Jarrett in the opening contest. Fenix appeared to be injured during the match, but he is apparently okay.

Fenix will face Nick Jackson next week for the International Title next week on Dynamite.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Fenix was only cleared for the match late in the afternoon. Bryan Alvarez also pointed out that Jackson was not prepared to wrestle on Dynamite in the match against Brian Cage as he didn’t have his ring gear.