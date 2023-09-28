John Cena is returning as Peacemaker.

There will be a second season of the Max series, Peacemaker, but fans will be waiting a while for it.

James Gunn directed and wrote the first season of the show. The Peacemaker character, portrayed by Cena, got his own show after being part of The Suicide Squad, which was also written and directed by Gunn. The first season premiered in January 2022.

Gunn confirmed on Threads that Cena will be a part of the DCU’s future as he will reprise his role as Peacemaker. He wrote: