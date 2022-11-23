The post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS, from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL.

Tonight’s Dynamite will be headlined by match #2 between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, in their Best Of 7 Series. William Regal will also speak on why he helped MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from Full Gear

* Exclusive update on rapper Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, footage from concert incident will be shown

* Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jake Hager

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Tomohiro Ishii

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in part 2 of their Best Of 7 Series

* William Regal will speak for the first time since helping MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite. Below are the Control Center and Road To Chicago videos for tonight:

