Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Dynamite will see AEW President Tony Khan announce the main event for the Collision premiere on June 17. Tonight’s show will also feature two title matches with AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

* We will hear from AEW World Champion MJF

* The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) vs. CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

* FTW Champion Hook and Jungle Boy vs. Dralistico and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado match

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Anna Jay

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Swerve Strickland

* AEW President Tony Khan will announce the main event for the Collision premiere

Below are the Control Center and Road To Colorado Springs videos for tonight:

