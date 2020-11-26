All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT this evening from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s jam-packed installment of the weekly AEW on TNT program is AEW Women’s Championship action, with Hikaru Shida defending against Anna Jay of The Dark Order.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Hybrid 2 vs. Top Flight in tag-team action. Other tag-team bouts advertising for tonight include Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels as well as “The Bastard” PAC & Rey Fenix of Death Triangle taking on The Butcher & The Blade of Eddie Kingston’s Family.

Finally, rounding out the card for this week’s episode is “Hangman” Adam Page vs. John “No. 4” Silver of The Dark Order, and Will Hobbs — the newest member of “Team Taz” — will be in singles action.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite on TNT results from Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/25/2020)

This week’s show kicks off with the signature, updated video opening package and then we shoot live inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where the camera pans around the venue while the commentary team of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur welcome us to tonight’s show.

From there, it’s time to head down to ringside where we kick things off inside the ring with our first match of the evening.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. John “No. 4” Silver

Kicking things off inside the squared circle this evening will be one-on-one action with “Hangman” Adam Page taking on John “No. 4” Silver of The Dark Order in singles action.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with the Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. After dominating the action for the first minute or so, we see “No. 4” of The Dark Order start to put together a nice offensive sequence that sees him pull ahead into the lead.

The crowd tries cheering Page on and getting him back into the contest, however some stiff kicks and forearm shots from Silver keep things on his side of the road. Finally, Page starts firing back with forearm shots of his own. Silver hits a nice switch and goes behind Page, utilizing his quickness that the commentators keep pointing out that Silver has the advantage in, to hit a nice back suplex to kill the momentum of Page.

Silver knocks Page out to the floor. He goes to follow out after him, however Page hits the breaks and then slingshots himself over the top, splashing onto Silver on the floor. Back in the ring, Page hits a sliding lariat on Silver for a near fall as “Hangman” starts to shift the offensive momentum in his favor.

Page takes his arm pad off looking for the Buckshot Lariat, however Silver has him well-scouted, avoiding it and making him pay with a well-timed counter that shifts the momentum back into his favor. Silver hits another few high spots for a couple of near falls. Silver now pounding Page with kicks to the chest while he’s on his knees, and Page asks him for more, smiling as he “Hulks Up” and gets back to his feet.

Silver lands a couple more vicious kicks to the chest and then Page powers up out of nowhere and clotheslines his head off. He follows that up with a sit-down power bomb for a close near fall. Now Page sets up the Buckshot Lariat again. This time he hits it and gets the win.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

“Hangman” Adam Page Invited To Join The Dark Order?

After the match, The Dark Order hits the ring, with several members coming out. “Hangman” gets ready to brawl, but the elected speaker, a masked member of The Dark Order in a blue suit, tells Page that they’re not here to attack him like they have in the past.

As the other members of The Dark Order check on Silver, the elected speaker continues to make his case to Page, ultimately telling him that they’re here for him. Essentially, it appears that “Hangman” Adam Page has just received an offer to join The Dark Order.

Kenny Omega Makes Challenge To AEW Champion Jon Moxley

After the commentary team run down the card for tonight’s show, they send things backstage to Alex Marvez, who is standing by with the number one contender to the AEW World Championship.

With that said, we see Marvez standing by with Kenny Omega. Omega, in a suit and tie wearing sunglasses, begins speaking. He talks about going from being considered the best to watching someone else get all that praise.

He goes on to beg Moxley to “leave the garbage wrestling at home,” telling him that if he truly wants to be the best and deserve that praise, to do so — strictly based on his ability — in an actual wrestling match on next week’s AEW “Winter Is Coming” special. Before he leaves, he takes a shot at Moxley’s dad.

The commentary team plug next week’s showdown, which will also feature Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs in tag-team action, before promoting the contract signing “part 2” between Moxley and Omega for later in tonight’s show. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

Darby Allin Vignette

“And now the fun part Team Taz … survive if I let you.” we hear the “new face of TNT” say, as the latest black-and-white vignette from Darby Allin airs.

We see the TNT Champion out in the field lighting a line of gasoline on fire, as it burns to the car he was attacked and left laying on recently during AEW Dynamite.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lee Johnson

We return and the 0-16 Lee Johnson has the unfortunate task of being the first to welcome the newly named “Powerhouse Hobbs”, aka Will Hobbs, in his first match as a member of Team Taz.

The bell sounds as Hobbs has made his way to the ring, where Johnson was already standing. Our second bout of the evening is now underway as we hear Taz has joined the trio for guest commentary for this match.

Hobbs immediately overwhelms Johnson with his power and strength advantage, manhandling him and taking the action to the floor where he slams him into the ring post and barricade, while yelling “It’s just business!” at him while doing so. We see shots of Billy Gunn and others watching on at the new attitude of Hobbs in disgust.

Back in the ring, Hobbs hoists Johnson up and slams him down with authority with his finisher, covering him and scoring the easy victory in a quick squash match. With the loss, ole’ Lee Johnson moves to 0-17 in All Elite Wrestling.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Taz Demands Answers Regarding FTW Championship

After the match, Taz leaves his spot at the commentary desk and heads to the ring. He tells Powerhouse Hobbs he did a good job and then takes the mic and begins speaking.

He holds up the FTW Championship and complains that no one in All Elite Wrestling is acknowledging the FTW Title belt. He now demands someone from AEW management come out and address this or he’s not leaving.

He tries to keep complaining on the mic but it goes out, ala the infamous CM Punk “pipe bomb” promo. Taz gets another mic. He says if someone mutes this one, he’s gonna head over to the announce desk and take one of the headsets and use it. He claims to know how things work here and he knows they won’t cut off those announcer headsets. They end up cutting his mic off anyways. Taz stands in the ring complaining, saying off mic “Now you’re gonna push me?! Now you’re gonna push me?!”

Before he can leave, Taz grabs another mic and in walks Cody with a mic of his own wearing a suit. He says he’s coming out here out of respect. He says he’s wasting his time. He says next week we’ll leave it all in the ring when he and Darby take on his boys next week.

Taz says he’s out here for a reason and next week the same thing is gonna happen, he and Darby are getting whooped. He says that’s not why he’s out here. He says he needs Cody or someone else in AEW management to put some respect on the FTW Championship. He says he’s “tired of this sh*t.”

Cody says “ok, ok, ok. someone from management is here.” He tells Taz he hears what he’s saying. He goes on the say if the FTW Championship is so wonderful. He questions if he is so great, Taz’s son, who is training to become a wrestler, is training with Cody and not his own dad. Taz says off mic “I can’t believe you just said that. You went too far.”

He tells Cody that was uncalled for and just stupid. Cody does the “Cut this off” sign to the camera as Taz, who is behind him, slaps the Tazmission choke on him like he did to Paul Heyman just as he was “feeling good about himself” in the infamous pipe bomb promo Heyman gave to Vince McMahon during the final build to the Invasion showdown after WWE bought WCW.

Cody is helped by AEW officials and we hear him off mic tell the crowd, “Sorry guys” as we head to a commercial break.

Eddie Kingston Confronted By Jon Moxley

We’re back from the break and we hear the announcers send things down to Alex Marvez backstage.

Marvez is standing by with Eddie Kingston. He asks Kingston about the re-formation of Death Triangle with his former “Family” members Rey Fenix & Pentagon Jr. leaving to re-align themselves with “The Bastard” PAC.

As Kingston addresses the situation, in walks a worked up AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who gets in his face. As both men stare each other down, finally Kingston begins talking. He tells Mox he knows it wasn’t him who attacked him. He claims Mox knows exactly who it was. He says he’s got his own business to worry about and he knows it wasn’t him. Mox walks off.

The Hybrid2 vs. Top Flight

As we return inside Daily’s Place, the duo of Top Flight make their way down to the ring. As they settle in the ring, we see highlights of what transpired on last week’s show, where The Hybrid2 attacked Top Flight after their loss to The Young Bucks.

From there, we return live and TH2 makes their way down to the ring, as Angelico and Jack Evans will be taking on Darius and Dante Martin. Darius and Angelico kick things off for their respective teams as the bell sounds to kick off tag-team action here on AEW Dynamite.

Evans tags in as The Hybrid2 start to pull ahead after some quick double-team offensive. On that note, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

We’re back from the break and after a well-timed back-to-back dive to the floor splash spot, Top Flight jumps ahead to the offensive lead. Back in the ring, a giant frog splash off the top-rope nearly secures the first victory for Top Flight in All Elite Wrestling.

Evans gets the legs of Martin grapevined and he goes for the death roll. He nails it, and the announcers sell it like they permanently injured the leg of Martin in the process. As the beatdown continues, we see The Young Bucks hit the ring to run off TH2 and make the save.

Winners: The Hybrid2

Vickie Guerrero & Nyla Rose Talk Nepotism

The announcers send things backstage to an earlier today video promo from Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose.

On that note, we see the two standing backstage and Vickie begins talking about nepotism. She essentially reads the definition of the word and then says it sounds a lot like what Brandi Rhodes does.

As she continues talking, we see highlights of the recent backstage attack at the hands of Jade Cargill. She taunts Brandi some more and says if she ever needs any advice, to give her a call. She laughs as we head to another commercial break.

FTR Talk For First Time Since Full Gear

We shoot to a previously recorded message from the former AEW World Tag-Team Champions. On that note, we see FTR and Tully Blanchard seated at a table.

For the first time since losing the AEW World Tag-Team Championships to the reigning title-holders, The Young Bucks, we hear Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler address losing the titles.

They two give a brief message to the Bucks while vowing that they are coming to reclaim what is still rightfully for theirs in their minds. From there, Blanchard takes over and finishes up the segment.

“And Bucks … Fear The Revelation,” Tully Blanchard says in closing, as he points and stares directly into the camera.

Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hager

Back live inside Daily’s Place, we see the ring entrance of SoCal Uncensored (SCU) as Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian make their way down to the ring as fire explodes out near the entrance stage.

Now with the SCU members settled inside the squared circle, we hear the familiar tune of Fozzy’s “Judas in my Mind” as “Le Champion” makes his way out with the complete Inner Circle faction by his side, as he and Jake Hager get ready for tag-team action.

The commentary team talks about how this is the first time we’ve seen the new, full group of the Inner Circle all together live in the ring. The bell sounds and it will be Jericho and Daniels kicking things off for their respective teams.

We hear that for the first time in their combined 57-year careers, Daniels and Jericho have never actually touched inside the ring. Well, they’re going at it now here in the early goings of this match, as Daniels jumps off to an early offensive advantage over the fellow wrestling veteran.

“The Demo God” finds himself in the wrong corner of the ring, and while stuck in the SCU corner of the ring, Daniels and Kazarian take turns blasting him with punches. Daniels tags in Kazarian and the two hit a couple of double team moves. Kazarian picks up where Daniels left off, taking it to Jericho, however a rake of the eyes later, “Le Champion” tags in the big fella of the Inner Circle.

Jake Hager helps stomp out Kazarian in the Inner Circle corner of the ring and now he tags back out. Jericho gets in some cheap shots and then tags Hager right back in. Hager spears Kazarian in the Inner Circle corner of the ring and as he ties up the ref, Jericho uses the tag rope to choke Kazarian. As the action continues, we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see Jericho stomping away at the ribs of Daniels and then he tags Hager in. Hager pounds away at the ribs of Daniels some more and then tags “Le Champion” right back in.

Daniels finally buys himself some much-needed time, which he uses to tag Kazarian into the bout. Kazarian takes the hot tag and is hitting and taking out any-and-everything that moves within his arm’s reach. He hits a nice springboard leg-drop to Jericho for a near fall to cap off a hot offensive run.

Inner Circle members start to hop up on the ring apron, leading to Kazarian knocking them off and hitting a splash over the ropes onto them on the floor. Back in the ring, we see Daniels take out Jericho before following up with a tope suicida through the ropes, taking out Hager on the floor outside the ring.

Daniels climbs to the top-rope to re-enter the ring, and he splashes onto Jericho with a top-rope cross-body press for a close near fall. The ring announcer gives us a time limit check just as Daniels walks into a big shot from Jericho, who follows up by tagging in Hager.

Hager comes in and picks up where Jericho left off, taking it to Daniels, however moments later, Daniels hits a Diamond Flatliner. He looks to follow up with the BME, the Best Moonsault Ever. He hits it. He covers Hager ..1..2.. Jericho breaks it up. Now all breaks loose and MJF hits a cheap shot which leads to Jericho hitting the Judas Effect for the win.

Winners: Chris Jericho & Jake Hager

After The Match: Scorpio Sky Saves SCU From Inner Circle

After the match wraps up, Kazarian decks MJF out of frustration, which prompts all of The Inner Circle to start a prolonged post-match beatdown of SCU, until finally, Scorpio Sky hits the ring to make the save with a steel chair.

Video Game Extravaganza From “The Best Man” Miro & Kip Sabian

The commentary team sends it backstage to the first installment of a new video game extravaganza segment from “The Best Man” Miro and Kip Sabian.

Sabian does a big intro for the segment, as we see them standing by with a video game and TV in front of them. They begin to start when in walks Orange Cassidy. They end up dead silent watching on in disbelief as Cassidy does something that sets them off.

Finally, they erupt and go after Cassidy, leading to a big brawl backstage and outside with The Best Friends. This ends the segment and leads to a quick rundown of action in store for next week’s AEW Dynamite “Winter Is Coming” special featuring the biggest showdown on AEW Dynamite on TNT history with Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley meeting with the title on-the-line.

AEW Winter Is Coming Contract Signing Part 2

As we return live inside Daily’s Place, the commentators send things to Tony Schiavone, who is standing in the ring, which is all decked out and set up for the contract signing.

On that note, Schiavone introduces “The Sweeper” Kenny Omega. Out comes Omega with dancers holding brooms doing some sweeping as he makes his way out in a suit-and-tie with sunglasses on.

Omega makes his way down to the ring for the AEW Winter Is Coming Contract Signing Part Two, however before he can make it to the ring, he is attacked from behind by the AEW World Champion himself.

Moxley takes it to Omega, beating him down the ramp and into the ring as the announcers explain that Mox apparently blames Omega for the attack last week. Moxley lays the AEW Title down on the ground in front of him as Omega is laid out.

Omega crawls over to the belt and once he puts his hand on it, Mox stomps on his hand with his boot. Finally, Mox picks Omega up and hits him with a wicked Paradigm Shift onto the title belt.

Afterwards he asks Schiavone for the mic. A shocked Schiavone obliges. Mox says, “Gentlemen’s agreement? Riiiiggghhttt.”

Mox says he doesn’t know who Omega hired to take him out last week, but says they did a piss poor job because he’s still walking. He tells Omega next time hit him up, he says he knows a guy from Philadelphia who does some great work.

Moxley goes on to guarantee that the only way Omega becomes champion is for him to dig down deep in his guts and find the Kenny Omega that everyone thinks he is. He says he’s got to climb a mountain that nobody has done in 18 months — you’ve got to beat me.

He goes on to deliver a final promo for his big title showdown against Omega on next week’s “Winter Is Coming” special edition of AEW Dynamite. He says whether it’s win, lose or draw, Winter is Coming for you Kenny Omega. He says this isn’t jokes on BTE or dancing girls with brooms.

He says when you come at the king, you best not miss, because he doesn’t take prisoners. He tells Omega to study his hand, aim and take his shot Kenny — cause he’s only gonna get one.

On that note, Mox sets the mic down and picks up the pen and paper. He signs the contract that Omega already signed last week, which J.R. points out on commentary. Mox’s music plays and out he goes, heading back to the backstage area as Omega finally starts to come back to life in the ring. We head to a commercial break as J.R. plugs the AEW Women’s title showdown coming up next.

A Pissed Off “Le Champion” With The Inner Circle

Backstage, we see a pissed off Chris Jericho upset that MJF has dental issues as a result of Kazarian putting his hands on the newest member of The Inner Circle.

“The Demo God” promises to make Frankie Kazarian famous next week. He says it’s gonna be Kazarian versus him one-on-one next week on Dynamite. He vows to get revenge on him for putting his hands on MJF.

He tells Kazarian he’s had a great career, but next week, it’s all over. He then touches the camera lens with the tip of Floyd the baseball bat.

A Special Look At Tonight’s AEW Women’s World Championship Match

From there, the commentary trio of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur introduce a new video package that airs now.

The in-depth video package gives fans a special look at the AEW Women’s World Championship showdown tonight between current title-holder Hikaru Shida and the Dark Order’s own Anna Jay.

AEW Women’s World Championship

Anna Jay vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

The video package wraps up, and as it does, we re-enter Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. where the ring entrance of the challenger of this match takes place, as The Dark Order’s own Anna Jay makes her way down to the ring.

Out next, making her way down to the squared circle, is the reigning, defending AEW Women’s World Champion — Hikaru Shida. As she enters the ring and her music is still playing, we see several members of The Dark Order come out to the top of the entrance way, where he form a line and remain standing as the ref holds up the AEW Women’s World Title and shows it off.

The bell sounds and here we go. The commentators talk about Anna Jay swimming with the big fish tonight and we see The Dark Order still standing in a line on the entrance way. Shida and Jay shove each other back-and-forth before locking up with intensity to kick this one off.

Shida knocks Jay down, rolls over her and misses a clothesline. Jay hits a standing switch and looks for the Queenslayer, however Shida had it well-scouted. She gets her hips behind Jay and escapes. She whips Jay into the corner and then follows her in. Jay leap-frogs over her. In the opposite corner, the same thing happens in reverse. Jay hits a big move and now the action spills out to the floor, where Jay keeps the pressure on the champ, slamming her back-first into the barricade and blasting her with some chops.

She rams her back-first into the ring apron now and the champ is left laying. We see Dark Order watching on at the entrance way and as Jay rolls Shida back in the ring, J.R. talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break while the action continues.

Back live, we see Jay blast Shida with a big kick, knocking her off the top-rope. She then screeches at and demands Tay Conti give her a steel chair from under the ring. Conti hesitates but does, but the hesitation allowed the ref to get over and stop the chair as it was coming in the ring.

However, while the ref is distracted with this, a member of The Dark Order runs down from the ramp and hands her a kendo stick. Jay uses it to take the legs out of Shida and follows up with a high spot for a near fall. Shida survives and turns the tables. She knocks Jay down and hits a big elbow for a near fall of her own. She follows that up with her running knee finisher for the pinfall victory. With the win, Shida retains her title.

After the match, as Shida celebrates retaining her title with the victory, out of nowhere, we see an appearance by the odd and unusual Abadon, who crawls around the top of the entrance stage around the AEW women’s world championship.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

Matt Hardy Hypes AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal

Matt Hardy is shown talking very corny and cheesey in a quick backstage promo segment, after which, the commentators inform us that Hardy will be one of many wrestlers competing in the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal set for next week’s show.

Team Taz With A Word For Cody Rhodes

We shoot to a quick message from the Team Taz trio of “The Machine” Brian Cage, “Absolute” Ricky Starks and Will “Powerhouse” Hobbs.

With Starks serving as the mouth piece, we hear as they talk about Taz leaving the building with his son in a rage after what went down earlier this evening.

Starks talks about how they have a problem with Cody Rhodes, who they reference using his last name (as AEW has with text captions throughout the show, by the way).

The announcers run down the lineup for next week’s “AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming” loaded special episode, featuring the Moxley-Omega title showdown, and then they send things down to ringside for tonight’s main event.

The Butcher & The Blade vs. “The Bastard” PAC & Rey Fenix

On that note, we hear “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begin the formal pre-match ring introductions for this week’s AEW Dynamite main event tag-team match.

With that said, he introduces the first of two teams competing in the headline attraction on this week’s special Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT, the duo of The Butcher & The Blade.

The duo make their way out and head down to the squared circle as we head to a pre-match commercial break. Our main event of the evening is up next.

We’re back from the break and we are treated to the ring introduction of the other duo competing in this featured match, as Justin Roberts introduces “The Bastard” PAC and Rey Fenix, who make their way out accompanied by Pentagon JR., complete with the pyro and fireworks entrance treatment.

This one jumps off to a quick start, with PAC and Blade going right at it and spilling out to the floor, while Rey Fenix and The Butcher fight in the ring. We hear Eddie Kingston has joined the trio on commentary for this bout. A big top-rope spot goes awry as the intensity in the match picks up and the duo of PAC and Fenix jump off to an early offensive lead.

A big clothesline from The Butcher turns PAC inside out. A cross-body from Butcher and then a gut-wrench on PAC, who he walks over to his corner, tagging in Blade. The two hit a double-team spot on PAC and then run over and knock Fenix off the ring apron as they settle into the offensive lead. Blade goes to work on PAC in the corner as we see The Bunny taunt him from ringside.

Fenix finally tags in and he takes it to Blade, getting him down to the mat and blasting him with elbows as he looks to isolate the arm of Blade, likely for an armbar of some kind. Blade defends the arm well, but Fenix focuses on his elbows, blasting him and then making it over and tagging PAC back into the ring. PAC picks up where he left off, taking it to Blade in the corner. He whips Blade into the opposing corner with authority, sending him down to the mat after he flies off the turnbuckles.

PAC asks for the fans to quiet down as he smacks Blade and then pie-faces him over and over again. Kingston, on commentary, questions why he asked everyone to be quiet. Good question. Blade and PAC exchange shots but it is Blade who ends up turning “The Bastard” inside out with a big clothesline. Rey tries coming off the top to help his team out, but The Butcher was waiting for him. Fenix goes off the middle rope for a springboard spot, but it didn’t go well for him. PAC hits a nice kick to the jaw of the big fella.

All four guys are down now in the ring. We head to a mid-match commercial break as we see Pentagon and others start to get involved in the action outside of the ring.

We’re back from the break and we hear Eddie Kingston bickering with the trio on commentary as the intensity picks up inside the squared circle, as this week’s main event is nearing its’ end.

PAC misses a big high spot off the top rope and now we see everyone cheering he and The Blade on. Finally, The Blade makes the tag to a fresh Butcher. The Butcher stands in the corner waiting for PAC to get up so he can greet him with a monsterious lariat. PAC gets up and Butcher does exactly that, turning “The Bastard” inside out with an enormous lariat for a close near fall.

Although “The Bastard” survives, he walks right into a sit down power bomb from The Blade. The pin attempt that follows is broken up by a dropkick to the back of the head by Rey Fenix. Butcher is in now to throw Fenix out. Now The Butcher & The Blade stand over a laid out PAC. Butcher returns to the ring apron as Blade looks to finish off “The Bastard”. Instead, Eddie Kingston leaves the commentary table and sprints to the ring. He knocks Fenix off the top rope while Butcher brawls on the floor with PAC.

Back in the ring, with PAC laid out still on the floor and the ref distracted, The Butcher and The Blade hit their double-team finisher on Fenix. After the hit it, the ref turns, and having not seen anything illegal, he makes the count and The Butcher & The Blade score the victory in this week’s tag-team main event. Afterwards, Eddie Kingston joins them in the ring.

Winners: The Butcher & The Blade

After The Match: The Insanity Continues …

After the match, The Bunny grabs a chair and throws it in the ring to Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade, the three of whom are beating down “The Bastard” PAC, Rey Fenix and Pentagon JR.

Eddie Kingston hits a wicked DDT on PAC on a steel chair. He calls for a second one. He picks up a lifeless PAC and hits another massive DDT onto a steel chair head-first. He calls for a third one. He goes to pick him up for another one when some music begins playing.

Finally, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer hits the ring, flying over the top rope and taking out Eddie Kingston. He gets up and starts taking it to The Blade. The Butcher jumps him and Archer quickly turns the tables, hitting a one-man spot taking out both The Butcher & The Blade as Jake “The Snake” Roberts gets on the ring apron.

Archer goes to finish off Eddie Kingston, however Kingston hits the breaks and slides out of the ring to avoid whatever Archer had waiting for him. Archer stands on the top rope taunting a fired up Kingston who shakes his head as he stands alongside his “Family.” This week’s show goes off the air on that note.

