The road to this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view begins winding down this evening, as All Elite Wrestling returns with the “go-home” episode of their weekly AEW Dynamite on TNT show.

On tap for AEW Dynamite this evening is the commentary return of “Le Champion” Chris Jericho, a big six-man tag-team match pitting Cody & The Gunn Club against the Dark Order trio of Colt Cabana, John Silver and 10, and “The Best Man” Miro will go one-

on-one against Trent of Best Friends.

Also in store for tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2020 “go-home” edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT is Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears, a high-stakes tag-team showdown featuring Sammy Guevara & Ortiz vs. MJF & Wardlow, as well as a face-to-face segment between AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and his upcoming “I Quit Match” challenger Eddie Kingston.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite on TNT results for Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (11/4/2020)

The “go-home” show for the AEW Full Gear 2020 pay-per-view kicks off with the usual weekly signature opening video package for AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Inner Circle Interrupted By MJF

After that, we are welcomed to the show by Dasha Gonzalez, who is standing by with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle. Jericho talks about Jake Hager being banged up because he improved to 3-0 with his latest Bellator MMA win.

As he continues, he is interrupted by MJF, who walks in with Wardlow. He talks about his tag-team match tonight and how he plans on going on to Full Gear to win a spot in the Inner Circle.

Jericho talks about he and his fellow Inner Circle members being a bit crazy in the head and with killer instincts. Jericho tells MJF he isn’t sure he has those qualities, questioning if he is perhaps a bit soft. MJF tells Jericho, “just watch.”

Le Champion Joins In On Commentary For Tonight

From there, the theme of “The Demo God” himself plays and the fans inside Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL start singing as he emerges and makes his way over to the announce table alongside Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

MJF & Wardlow vs. Ortiz & Sammy Guevara

As Jericho settles in at the announce desk, we are treated to the ring entrances of Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Wardlow, who come out for their high-stakes tag-team match.

Making their way out now are their opponents, who are hell bent on keeping MJF out of the Inner Circle, the duo of Sammy Guevara and Ortiz. The bell sounds and here we go.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are MJF and Guevara. Nevermind. MJF tags out and Wardlow comes in before anyone does anything. Guevara tags out as well.

In comes Ortiz and he and Wardlow finally go at it. Ortiz lands a nice drop kick to knock the big man off his feet. Wardlow quickly takes over the offensive momentum, slamming Ortiz down and then responding to the requested tag from MJF.

MJF comes in and misses his first move, a knee drop, and now Ortiz pops up and starts popping MJF with shots. He turns and gives a cheap chop to Wardlow on the ring apron. Wardlow knocks him down and MJF comes in and puts the boots to him. He tags Wardlow in and the two hit some double-team offense on him.

Wardlow settles in now, cutting Ortiz off from an attempted tag and returning him to his corner of the ring where he tags MJF and the two hit some more double-team action. MJF taunts Ortiz as he crawls to try and make the tag.

After a while, Guevara finally does get the hot-tag and in a foreshadowing of his babyface potential, he goes on absolute fire hitting fast-paced, high-risk high spots from one side of the ring to the other, flying out to the floor on a few occasions throughout the offensive sprint.

Finally, the heel duo capitalize on an opportunity that presents itself and they take back control of the offense. When the smoke settles, MJF is taking it to Ortiz. He throws him out of the ring and then Wardlow is thrown out by Guevara.

On that note, we see MJF and Guevara stare each other down as the fans chant for Sammy. They finally go at it, with MJF avoiding Guevara with nice athleticism and then Guevara doing the same. Guevara ends up hitting the GTH on him but can’t seal the deal as Wardlow breaks up the pin attempt.

All competitors are on the top-rope except Wardlow, who stands from the ring mat underneath them all and powerbombs them all down for a crazy spot. Sammy breaks up a follow-up pin attempt and then hits a springboard flipping ax-handle to the face of MJF. Sammy Guevara is on fire tonight, which the announcers point out.

As Guevara gets ready to head back in the ring, playing to the crowd, he sees someone wearing a Serpentico mask in the front row and then that person bashes him in the head and removes the mask to reveal he is Matt Hardy. The fans chant “DELETE! DELETE! DELETE!” and then MJF locks Ortiz up in the ring with his submission finisher for the win.

Winners: MJF & Wardlow

After The Match: Killer Instinct Is Put On Display

After the match, all hell breaks loose when MJF and Wardlow ambush the commentary section and take out Chris Jericho, Jake Hager comes in and starts slugging with Wardlow. Finally, MJF and Wardlow back off and the camera closes in on Jericho holding his face, but smiling, as he sees that killer instinct that he maybe questioned earlier in the evening.

Tony Schiavone Sits Down WIth Kenny Omega

We shoot to a pre-taped segment with Tony Schiavone sitting down inside the home of Kenny Omega.

We see Omega with his dogs inside a Jacksonville, FL. home. Omega talks about relocating to Jacksonville after the pandemic hit to be close to the action for AEW Dynamite every week at Daily’s Place.

Schiavone brings up the World Title Eliminator Tournament, and then some highlights are shown, before we return to the interview where Schiavone brings up being in the finals against his former AEW World Tag-Team Champion partner.

Omega addresses if it was as obvious as everyone says that he and Page would end up in the finals against each other, noting that Wardlow almost made it through. He asks the viewers watching — who do we got? Adam Page or Kenny Omega? He says he’s destined to win the tournament and become the new AEW Champion.

Trent vs. “The Best Man” Miro

We head back inside Daily’s Place where Chris Jericho’s headset on commentary has some technical issues, which Jim Ross points out as we head to a commercial break.

Up next, Trent goes one-on-one against “The Best Man” Miro in his AEW singles match debut. On that note, Trent finishes his walk to the ring accompanied by Chuck and Orange Cassidy.

We’re back from the break and out come the trio of Miro, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, as pyro explodes. Miro makes his singles match debut next. As he makes his way to the ring, we see highlights of Best Friends and Miro & Kip Sabian developing a rivalry in recent weeks.

Miro and Trent shove each other back-and-forth as soon as “The Best Man” gets in the ring. The “Dapper Yapper”, as J.R. calls him, does the formal pre-match ring introductions for this match, which is being given the featured match treatment.

“The Best Man” Miro ends up cutting off Roberts as he does the ring introductions for Trent. He does them himself, in sarcastic fashion, complete with an insult about Trent’s mom, which as Santana & Ortiz learned the hard way, is something ya just don’t do!

This gets the match off to an explosive start, as Trent ambushes Miro as soon as he insults his mom. The bell sounds and here we go. Miro quickly turns the tables and starts manhandling his smaller opposition. Miro puts the boots to him in the corner as he settles into a comfortable offensive lead in this one.

As the action hits the floor, Chuck Taylor gets involved, taking out Kip Sabian and beating him up all the way throughout the amphitheater and to the back.

Orange Cassidy and Penelope Ford remain at ringside while the action gets back in full swing in the ring with Trent making a fired up comeback on Miro. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break we see that Miro has fully regained offensive control of this one. Jericho talks up some highlights that are then shown of Ford slapping Cassidy during the break, leading to all of the Dark Order coming out for a beatdown segment on Cassidy. The announcers talk about the Cassidy-Silver match being moved to the AEW Full Gear PPV main card this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Trent escapes from a powerhouse submission move being applied by Miro. He starts firing away with some punches to keep himself alive in this match, but Miro is still getting the better of the exchanges. He no-sells Trent as Trent tries to clothesline him. And again. Miro goes to splash Trent in the corner but misses and Trent follows up with a clothesline that finally knocks the big man off of his feet.

Trent gets in some chops and elbows as he looks to put together his first meaningful offensive sequence. Miro shuts him down quickly however and mocks him. He lets Trent chop him and he no-sells it, however Trent then hits a nice belly-to-back suplex. He waits for Miro in the corner, setting him up for the knee, but Miro catches him coming in and ragdolls him down with emphasis for a near fall.

Now Miro sets Trent up for the big kick, however Trent avoids it and actually rolls him up for a near fall. He then pulls the top rope down and Miro’s own momentum takes him to the floor as he tried charging at Trent. Trent follows that up with a tope suicida as he splashes onto Miro on the floor. Back in the ring, he finally hits the big knee. He waits and hits him with a second one. He covers him but Miro manages to kick out.

Trent goes to slingshot himself into the ring from the apron, however he slipped and Miro caught him with the big kick. He then locks in his Game Over camel clutch submission finisher and Trent has no choice but to tap out. Miro wins in his singles match debut here on AEW Dynamite.

Winner: Miro

After The Match: The Insanity Continues

After the match, he puts Trent back in the Game Over as the bell rings over and over again. Chuck Taylor ambushes from behind but Kip comes in behind him and cleans house.

Miro goes out of the ring, however, and keeps the insanity alive as he makes his way over to Trent and Chuck for some additional punishment. He then gets on the mic and makes another insult about Trent’s mom, not knowing Orange Cassidy was climbing the top-rope behind them.

He launches onto both of them, taking them out. The Best Friends music plays as Miro, Sabian and Ford retreat to the back.

Jim Ross Sits Down With “Hangman” Adam Page

We shoot to a pre-recorded segment where Jim Ross sits down with “Hangman” Adam Page.

He asks him about the World Title Eliminator Tournament as Page sips on a drink. Page talks about knowing from the beginning when he saw himself on one side of the bracket and Kenny Omega on the other that they would end up in the finals.

He acts like it’s no big deal, which J.R. calls him on his bluff over. He points out Page is sipping on that drink and knows it isn’t his first. He asks if Page is nervous. Page admits he is, but says everyone who steps through that curtain is. J.R. leaves Page with some words of wisdom from his momma.

Team Taz Vent Their Frustrations

After a video package on The Young Bucks vs. FTR at AEW Full Gear this Saturday, we head to the announce desk but the commentators are interrupted by Taz, who we hear but don’t see.

Finally we see Taz emerge on the entrance ramp talking about being annoyed by Will Hobbs not responding to his offer. He makes his way to the ring alongside Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. He talks about waiting outside the office of Tony Khan all day for nothing.

He talks about being a believer in the rankings system before talking about his guys not getting the credit or opportunities they deserve. He talks about Ricky Starks not even being ranked before letting Starks rant about not having a match at AEW Full Gear.

Taz takes the mic back and goes on to say that he has two perfect opponents in mind for Cage and Starks at Full Gear before talking some trash to Cody, who he addresses. He loses his cool as he talks about Team Taz being “worked” by the company before vowing that Team Taz will have a presence at Full Gear this Saturday.

Private Party vs. The Young Bucks

We hear the theme music of Private Party. They come out, accompanied by Matt Hardy. As they make their way to the ring, before Hardy enters the ring, he is attacked from behind by Sammy Guevara.

Guevara hits him with a Twist of Fate and punches him like crazy on the ground as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We return from the break to the ring entrance of The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick Jackson come out and make their way to the ring looking all business this week as highlights are shown of FTR attacking and injuring the right leg of Matt Jackson recently.

The bell sounds and here we go. The announcers are quick to sell the status of the injured leg of Matt Jackson. Nick Jackson and Marq Quen kick things off for their respective teams. Nick dominates the offense early on against one-half of the team that made their name with an unexpected victory over The Young Bucks in the early days of AEW Dynamite.

Matt Jackson tags in and Jericho rants on commentary about him being an ego monster, noting he should stay on the apron and rest his injured leg up until Saturday. The Young Bucks fire up and clean house of both Private Party members after a tag, and then they follow that up with double dives to the floor. Matt, of course, gets up limping and selling the leg even more.

The Young Bucks continue to dominate the action back inside the ring, with a nice double-team bulldog / dropkick combo that elicits a “this is awesome!” chant from the fans inside Daily’s Place. Another top-rope double-team high spot from the Bucks earns them a close near fall.

Quen is set up for a Meltzer Driver, however he escapes and hits a one-man high spot on both Bucks to buy himself some time. Jim Ross then talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues with Private Party firing up for a comeback.

We’re back from the break and Private Party has fully taken over the offense in this match, with Matt Jackson taking the brunt of the punishment, as he is struggling to move on that injured leg now. Finally, they hit a big double-team finisher and score the pinfall victory.

Winners: The Young Bucks

After The Match: FTR Attacks, Hangman Page & Kenny Omega Come Out

Matt Jackson’s bad ankle is a whole lot worse and the announcers are questioning if this victory was worth what it cost Matt Jackson. As he finally makes it to his feet alongside his brother Nick, the two celebrate the win when FTR hits the ring for an ambush attack.

They beat down the two, focusing their attack on the injured leg of Matt with a steel chair smashing into it. They put the leg inside the steel chair and are looking to completely snap Matt’s leg ahead of their showdown at Full Gear.

Cash Wheeler heads to the top rope but before he can splash onto the ankle of Matt, we see Hangman Page make his way down to the ring to chase them off. Seconds later, Kenny Omega hits the ring. Page grabs the chair. He and Omega stand off FTR and Tully Blanchard, who are still standing around the floor outside the ring.

Omega offers a pound to Page and the two pound fists in a sign of good sportsmanship. It doesn’t end there though, as when one turns, the other grabs their shoulder and turns him back around. The two stare each other down as The Young Bucks make it back to their feet.

We head to a break on that note as both of those Full Gear matches peak in the same moment, Larry David “Curb Your Enthusiasm” style.

Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley Face-To-Face Ahead Of Full Gear

We return from the break to see Tony Schiavone standing in the ring with a microphone. He introduces one-half of the AEW World Championship “I Quit Match” main event at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2020 pay-per-view.

On that note, Eddie Kingston is brought out and makes his way down to the ring in street clothes for his advertised face-to-face segment with the reigning, defending AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

With that said, Kingston settles into the ring. He tells Schiavone to do his job and hold the mic up. Schiavone then introduces the AEW World Champion himself. It takes a while but eventually we see Moxley make his unique ring entrance through the side of Daily’s Place amphitheater.

Kingston demands Moxley’s music be cut off and he warns Schiavone to get out of the ring. He gets right in Mox’s face, literally pushing nose-to-nose, before he talks about this being serious business.

He talks about his grandmother and his mother and says they’ve got Mox to thank for him not having any grandkids or children because the title that Mox holds means that much. He goes on for a bit and then it’s Mox’s turn.

Mox then begins and Kingston keeps trying to cut him off, but Mox keeps going as this very, very emotional segment plays out in very realistic fashion. Very intense and very emotional.

Mox and Kingston go face-to-face and shout off-mic after they each take their turns on the mic. Kingston tells Mox to do something now. He says “that’s mine!” as he points to the AEW Championship on Mox’s shoulder and then walks off and heads to the back.

Mox promises to show Kingston he’s not the man he thought he was and vows to make him say “I Quit” this Saturday. He goes over and leans on the ropes like he’s emotionally drained and exhausted and upset at knowing what he’s got to do to get things done this Saturday.

“The Bastard” PAC Makes First Appearance In Months

We see him in a heavily produced video talking about the funny thing about isolation being that you have nobody to play with.

The video features a lot of quick-cuts and chops as we see various scenery and clips of an intense PAC in his ring gear spliced with clips of PAC talking present-day in a suit and tie in his home.

We head to a commercial break after the bad ass video segment wraps up promoting the upcoming near future return of “The Bastard.”

The Butcher & The Blade Attack The Natural Nightmares

We see Alex Marvez standing by with the Natural Nightmares — Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. As they begin talking in comes The Bunny come in and giggle after thanking them for buying them stuff before informing them that their credit cards are maxed out.

On that note, in comes The Butcher and The Blade, who begin a prolonged beatdown on Dustin and QT. Afterwards, we head back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater for our next match here on AEW Dynamite.

Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose

We return from the break where Red Velvet is shown standing in the ring. Then we shot to the aforementioned backstage segment with the Natural Nightmares and the team of The Butcher & The Blade.

Back inside the arena, we see the ring entrance of Nyla Rose. She enters the ring and the bell sounds for our next match here in the women’s division.

Rose immediately goes to work on Velvet, manhandling her with ease straight out of the gate as the announcers promote her title match against current champion Hikaru Shida at Full Gear this Saturday.

Nyla Rose continues to dominate the action when Velvet gets one hope spot in, however it backfires and leads to Rose hitting the Beast Bomb. She goes to cover Velvet but pulls her up after the count of two. She then hits her with Shida’s finisher as Shida watches on from the front row, and then she pins her and finishes the quick squash match.

Winner: Nyla Rose

Vickie Guerrero Taunts Brandi Rhodes & Hikaru Shida

Vickie Guerrero then mocks Red Velvet for coming out with Brandi Rhodes, who she gives a new title to — the CBO of AEW — “Chief B*tch Officer.” She then tells her to get out of here because she’s got serious business to attend to.

She walks over and gets in Hikaru Shida’s face. She informs her that Tony Khan was forced to make the match. She then tells her what to expect this Saturday — which is broken bones. She does a sarcastic bow and Japanese message, leading to Shida snatching her up by her collar, prompting Rose to come over.

This leads to a pull-apart with the announcers doing their best to deliver their final hard-sell for Rose-Shida II for the AEW Women’s Title this Saturday at AEW Full Gear 2020. Now a video package is shown delivering final hype for the Page-Omega showdown in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament at this Saturday’s PPV.

Latest Darby Allin Vignette

After the latest black-and-white vignette finishes airing featuring Darby Allin, we shoot back inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where we see Allin seated in the rafters like the old Crow Sting, needing to take a load off for a minute or two!

The Dark Order vs. Cody & The Gunn Club

From there, we hear the theme music of The Dark Order playing and out comes essentially the entire group, as they’re six-man tag-team main event showdown against TNT Champion Cody and The Gunn Club is up next. On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see the ring entrance of The Gunn Club — Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn. Now they await the third member of their team for this week’s AEW Dynamite main event — “The American Nightmare” Cody. Arn Anderson comes out as well and the four head to the ring.

Representing The Dark Order in our special six-man main event this week will be Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana and Dark Order No. 4 (John Silver) and Dark Order No. 10. The bell sounds and here we go as our headline bout of the Full Gear go-home show is now officially underway.

Starting things off for their respective teams in this match are Silver and Cody. Cody jumps off to an early offensive lead and then he tags in Austin Gunn, who picks up where he left off, taking it to Silver. Silver turns him and chops him in the corner and then whips him to the other corner.

Gunn then takes back over, basement-dropping Silver to take him off his feet before getting a close near fall and locking his arm up. He then tags in poppa, and in comes Billy Gunn. Billy backs Silver into the corner but then Silver poses and flexes his muscles. Before they do anything, he turns coward and quickly turns and tags in Cabana.

Cabana enters the ring and Gunn slaps a headlock on him. He hits the ropes and shoulder-blocks Cabana down to the mat. Cabana looks for a splash in the corner but Gunn catches him and powers him to the middle of the ring for a big slam. He goes for the pin but Cabana kicks out at two.

Gunn tags in the young pup of The Gunn Club, as Austin re-enters the ring. Cabana tags in 10. Colt Cabana then distracts the ref, allowing 10 to hit a spinebuster and turn the tables in their favor as Jim Ross leads us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break.

We’re back from the break and we see Austin Gunn still isolated in the ring. Finally he tags in poppa bear and in comes Billy Gunn to clean house. He hits the FameAsser and tags in Cody. Cody hits a series of moves and then Austin is given the shine at the end, hitting his finisher — The Quick Draw — and scoring the pinfall and earning his team the victory.

Winners: Cody & The Gunn Club

After The Match: Cody With A Message For Darby Allin

After the match, we see The Dark Order closing in on the ring and seemingly gearing up for a post-match beatdown, however, instead out comes Orange Cassidy, who hits the Orange Punch to clean house of The Dark Order.

Cody gets on the mic and addresses Darby Allin, who is still seated in the rafters. He talks about Darby being dishonest when he claims that no one wants him to be the TNT Champion. He says Darby isn’t the ace. He holds the TNT Title up his music plays and the announcers deliver one final plug for this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2020 PPV.

Thanks for joining us and make sure to stop back by again on Saturday evening for the best AEW Full Gear 2020 pay-per-view results coverage anywhere on the world-wide web!