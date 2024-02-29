It’s Sting’s last Dynamite!

Trios Match: Eddie Kingston & FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Atlantis Jr. vs. Chris Jericho

Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Nick Wayne

AEW Dynamite 2/28/24

Live from the Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama! Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are on commentary ad it’s time for some Cowboy Stuff.

Adam Page is here, walking on crutches, ready to address his status for this Sunday’s main event. Page said the crutches don’t lead to a promising outlook, and it hurts. When AEW decided that the main event for Revolution should be a triple threat match, he thought it was BS, and it should have been a single’s match… he just had the wrong two competitors. Page says he will not be able to compete at Revolution this Sunday.

Here’s Swerve.

Swerve says Page suffered an unfortunate fate, and you can’t escape fate, nor destiny.

Enter Samoa Joe.

Destiny?! What do we have here, two of the most bitter enemies trying to hug it out. Lot of lies being told, so let’s hear some truths. Both guys in the ring avoided making eye contact with Samoa Joe, the real man around here. Hopalong and Swerve aren’t young hungry competitors, they’re hungry, accomplished, wrestlers. The only reason they’re hungry is because Joe is starving their ass.

Swerve went from unemployed to headlining PPVs. Swerve is the same dude that broke into a wrestling school and bloodied an 18-year-old kid, and the same guy that threatened an infant. Once Swerve wins, Joe may go back to commentary wearing a poncho. Swerve will make history. Who’s house?

Page blasts Swerve in the back from the crutch, and he’s just fine! Page yells that Swerve won’t be champion, Joe won’t be champion, and Page will be.

Renee welcomes Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Nicholas says the talk with Flair went great. Matthew wants to thank Sting in person tonight and invites the cameras to follow them… bats in hand.

Match #1. Trios Match: FTR & Eddie Kingston vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Kingston and Danielson start but Claudio tags himself in. Shoulder block by Kingston as Dax and Danielson tag themselves in. Arm drag by Dax and a scoop slam by Danielson. Moxley and Cash slap the taste out of each other’s mouth and start brawling immediately. European uppercuts by Cash and some forearms by Moxley as it all breaks down and we’ve got a melee. Roundhouse kicks by Danielson on the outside and a running European uppercut to Cash. Danielson with a half surfboard inside the ring, allowing Moxley to lay in some hard right hands. Leg lace by Moxley, who’s now legal. Depseration hurricanrana by Cash and a tag to Dax. Swinging neckbreaker to Claudio and an inside cradle to Moxley for to. Springboard cross body gets two. Tiger Driver by Dax gets a two count as Danielson breaks it up. Clothesline by Claudio behind the referee’s back. Moxley posts Dax and the fight continues on the outside, as Kingston tries to save Dax but gets sent into the guardrail hard by Danielson. Running sliding dropkick to Kingston as Moxley back suplexes Dax on the guardrail. Big clothesline by Claudio back inside the ring for a long two. Dax in trouble throughout the commercial break as the BCC come back with the Hart Attack for two. Diving headbutt by Danielson and Moxley remains in control. Back body drop by Dax and Kingston gets the tag. HARD chops by Kingston and Danielson is bloody already. Exploder by Kingston to Danielson. One to Claudio. Clothesline by Moxley to Kingston and it’s a fire fight! Big boot by Moxley. Lariat by Kingston but Danielson is here with the running single leg dropkick in the corner. Giant Swing by Claudio as Danielson hits the dropkick! Catapult by Claudio into a knee by Moxley! Dax breaks up the pin and BARELY. FTR with double clothesline to everyone by Danielson, who eats a spinning back fist! Doomsday Bulldog by FTR and Eddie covers for two but Moxley and Claudio break it up. All six man are brawling in the middle of the ring. Triple hammer and anvil elbows by and now triple rear naked chokes by the BCC. Kingston and FTR fight up and fight out. Triple machine gun chops by FTR and Kingston but BCC turns them around and pound on them in the corner. Shatter Machine to Claudio but he rolls out. DDT by Moxley. Brainbuster to Dax. Busaiku Knee by Danielson. Regal Plex by Danielson to Kingston and the Busaiku Knee. Danielson wants to kick Kingston’s head in, so he trans the arms and stomps the face of Kingston! Danielson transitions to the triangle choke and Kingston is out!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ****. Everything you expected from these six animals. Kingston going to sleep ahead of his title defense was surprising, but he’s the ultimate underdog and really wins when it matters. Can we get a referee counting at the end of the match, though? All six guys were in there for like two full minutes.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Will Ospreay! They lost his bags, he got drunk with the Mrs., and he’s here for full time work, baby. Osprey reminds us he beat Omega in Canada, pinned Orange Cassidy, and Chris Jericho.

Here’s Don Callis and company.

Company reminds us how much he did for Will Ospreay. How can Callis pit two family members against each other? It’s like when Pippen and Jordan would go hard against each other in practice, and then come together and win championships. The real winners after this will the Don Callis Family.

Takeshita and Ospreay shake hands and neither one pulls away. Competition, bruv.

Renee is in the back with Eddie Kingston. Renee wants to know how Danielson feels differently than he used to, but here are The Bucks. Matthew wonders if they should implement a dress code because Kingston doesn’t show up to work in the proper attire.

Tony Schiavone sends AEW’s condolences to Ole Anderson and Virgil, both who’ve passed this week.

Match #2. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Nick Wayne w/ The Patriarchy

Fight heads to the outside early and Cassidy gets sent into the steel steps. Moonsault off the middle buckle to the outside by Wayne. Cassidy rolls out the far side and Wayne follows with a plancha. Wayne in control as Christian tries to get involved so referee Bryce Resmberg kicks all of them out. Hammer throws by Wayne and a full Nelson, but Cassidy goes hands in pockets and breaks free. Up and over goes Cassidy as he introduces Wayne into every turnbuckle head-first. Diving crossbody by Cassidy and a big Satellite DDT. Two count. Cassidy misses an Orange Punch and Wayne counters with a Perfect Plex for two. Wayne with some Orange kicks but Cassidy responds with a super kick and some kicks of his own. PK by Cassidy two count. Undisputed Kingdom is here and Wayne nails Cassidy with a Dragon Suplex with a bridge after a distraction. Two count. Rocky and Trent are here and start brawling with the UK on the outside. Wayne takes the turnbuckle pad off behind the referee’s back, but Daniel Garcia stops him. Cassidy nails him with the Orange Punch for the win.

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion

Rating: ***1/4. Good stuff here despite there being 0.00% chance Cassidy was losing this one.

Roderick Strong jumps Cassidy after the match but Trent and Rocky make the save.

Bang Bang Scissor Gang are here with Renee. Jay White says they’re gelling well, surprisingly. Billy says they were almost perfect, except for Max’s the rap. Did anyone notice? White says everyone loves The Acclaimed and the Bang Bang Scissor Gang.

Match #3. Kris Statlander w/ Big Stoke & Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue w/ Julia Hart

Statlander blocks a tieres and sends Blue to the floor. Statlander picks Blue up in a military press and walks her over to the front row, and disposes of her into the crowd. I’m also pretty sure she just hit the “Who do you think you are?! I am!” Pete Weber line. Back in the ring, Blue whips Statlander down by her hair and puts the boots to her in the corner as we go to commercial. Both women trade hard elbows and Statlander hits a few clotheslines. Ripcord powerslam by Statlander gets two. Blue ducks a discus lariat but connects with a swinging neckbreaker and a low superkick for two. Both women on the apron now as Blue looks for a Dragon Suplex but settles for a superkick. High kick by Statlander and a German suplex on the apron! Hart checks on Blue as Statlander charges, only to get drop toe hold into the steel steps. Back in the ring and Blue hits a Canadian Destroyer follows by a superkick! Cover for two. Blue goes up top but Statlander is there with the Iconoclasm. Michinoku Driver by Statlander gets two. Stokely tries to pass Statlander a steel chain but Statlander doesn’t want it. The referee gets distracted by Stokely and Hart hits Statlander in the head with the title! Code Blue gets the win.

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: **3/4. These two women were on their way to a really good match here. The interference made total sense here and you can’t help but expect these four to meet at Revolution.

In the back, The Bucks are still searching for Sting. The Bucks find Sting’s dressing room and Matthew warns Nick about Sting, reminding him of the promo from last week. Nicholas isn’t worried and barges in, only to find about a hundred black bats hanging from the ceiling and the room covered in red.

Match #4. “Lionheart” Chris Jericho vs. Atlantis Jr. w/ Atlantis Sr.

Black and yellow AND White Zombie entrance music? This rules. Dropkick by Atlantis Jr. and a monkey flip out of the corner. Two. Atlantis Jr. looks for a third but Jericho dumps him to the floor and looks for the Walls of Jericho, but Atlantis Jr. makes it to the ropes. Jericho looks to remove the mask but Atlantis Sr. grabs his head. Outside the ring, Atlantis Jr. catapults Jericho into the ringpost. Atlantis Jr. looks for a powerbomb on the steel steps but Jericho sends him into the steel with a hurricanrana. Shoulder block inside the ring by Jericho. Jericho heads up to the top but Atlantis Jr. scales the top and arm drags him back to the mat. Victory roll into a wheelbarrow suplex by Atlantis Jr. for two. Atlantis Jr. heads up top and Jericho catches him with some chops before bringing him to the mat with an avalanche facebuster. Snap powerslam by Atlantis Jr. on the rebound gets two. Double jump dropkick by Jericho on the apron but Atlantis Jr. moves and then follows Jericho out with a somersault plancha. Atlantis Jr. goes up top but Jericho crotches him on the top rope. Hurricanrana off the top by Jericho after some hard chops and some woefully weak punches. Jericho misses the Judas Effect and Atlantis Jr. gets him up in the Argentine Backbreaker. Jericho spins out and locks in the Walls of Jericho as Atlantis Jr. fights to the ropes and he’s only inches away, but Jericho pulls him back in and transitions into the Liontamer! Atlantis Sr. throws in the towel!

Winner: Chris Jericho

Rating: **3/4. Fine match, although this kind of seems like it came out of nowhere. Would have loved to get at least a week’s notice on this one, maybe a video package?

Atlantis Sr. and Jericho share a tense moment before a hug in the middle of the ring.

The Bucks make their way to the ring and Darby attacks from the front row! PK by Nicholas off the apron and Matthew lays into Darby with the bat. Bucks tease the EVP Trigger and nail it. Matthew waves someone in from the back, and it’s Ric Flair! Flair hits the ring and Nicholas gives him the bat, but Flair pokes Matthew in the eye and punches Nicholas!

Matthew goes low on Ric and they put the boots to Flair. Sting’s music hits! The Bucks head up the ramp to meet him, but Sting repels down from the rafters! The Bucks look terrified and charge Sting, but Sting disposes of them with bats and Darby comes off the top with a coffin drop! Scorpion Death Drop to Nicholas!

Final Thoughts: Storyline-heavy episode of Dynamite tonight, and that’s perfectly fine going into the PPV this weekend. Sting coming down from the rafters is just everything and what a fitting way moment for his last ever appearance on TBS. BCC vs. Kingston and FTR heated up tonight, Hangman has officially turned heel, and the rest of the wrestling on here was good. 7.5/10.