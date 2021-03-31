It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program.

On tap for this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT show is the in-ring debut of Christian Cage against Frankie Kazarian, Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Laredo Kid & The Lucha Bros in an AEW Trios match, Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall with Arn Anderson as the special enforcer, MJF’s gift to The Pinnacle and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results for Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (3/31/2021)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual signature opening video package and then we shoot live inside the Daily’s Place amphitheater where Jim Ross does his usual “It’s Wednesday night and you know what that means” opening line as fireworks and pyro erupt throughout the venue.

J.R. introduces his broadcast partners Tony Schiavone and Excalibur on commentary and then mentions how we have a big match to kick off this week’s show.

Christian Cage vs. Frankie Kazarian

On that note, the theme song for Christian Cage plays and the pro wrestling legend makes his way down to the ring for his official All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut, and his first singles match in over seven years.

As Christian settles into the ring, the SCU theme plays and Frankie Kazarian makes his way down to the ring. The commentators talk about how this match was set up recently.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our first match of the evening. The fans break out into “Let’s go Christian!” and “SCU!” dueling chants. After some early back-and-forth exchanges, the fans show the legend respect with a “You still got it!” chant.

Christian goes to work on the arm of Kazarian, who uses the ropes to flip out of the controlled position. He takes Christian down to the mat and goes to work on his arm now. Christian reverses into a side-head lock. Kazarian works his way back to his feet. Kazarian cuts Christian off coming off the ropes with a big elbow that knocks him through the ropes and onto the entrance ramp.

Kazarian goes out to add further punishment to Christian on the entrance ramp, but the wrestling legend cuts him off with a big punch to the jaw. Kazarian back-drops Christian back into the ring and goes back to work on him, blasting him with chops.

Frankie gets Christian back on the mat and is once again controlling the veteran performer with mat-based techniques and holds as the commentators promote some of the action still to come later in tonight’s show.

We see Christian fade after working his way back to his feet, as Kazarian is squeezing the life out of “Captain Charisma” in old-school wrestling fashion. Kazarian hits a few knees to the grill of Christian and then slams him down into the mat for a close near fall.

The match continues at this pace for several more minutes, as Kaz settles into a comfortable offensive lead as the fans try and rally behind “Captain Charisma” with “Let’s go Christian!” chants.

Kaz sits Christian on the top-rope and climbs up after him looking for a superplex. He hooks the arm, but Christian punches his way out of the hold. Kaz headbutts Christian and stands up on the top-rope. He hits a Flux Capaciter off the top-rope. That was completely and totally insane! He goes for the cover, but somehow Christian kicks out.

Christian starts to fight his way back into competitive form. He looks for the Killswitch Engage but doesn’t get it. He heads to the top-rope and connects with a frog splash for a close near fall of his own. The fans break out into a “This is awesome!” chant as both guys slowly make it back to their feet.

Once again we see Christian go for the Killswitch Engage, only for Kaz to avoid it. Kaz goes for a big move but Christian avoids it and sends Kaz into the ring post. He follows that up by finally connecting on his Killswitch Engage. 1-2-3. Christian pulls off a hard-earned victory in his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut to kick off this week’s show.

Winner: Christian Cage

Darby Allin With A Message For Matt Hardy

We see a black-and-white vignette starring “The Face of TNT” and the TNT Champion Darby Allin.

He talks about “Big Money” Matt Hardy and how money changes everything. He says Hardy is going to have to earn Allin’s respect because his money doesn’t mean sh*t to him.

A person behind a Hardy mask rides away and bursts into flames as the camera focuses in on the TNT Championship belt to wrap up the segment. We head to a commercial break.

Jade Cargill With A Message For Red Velvet

When we return from the break, Jade Cargill talks to the camera as highlights of her action in AEW thus far are shown. She addresses Red Velvet and others saying she is that b*tch and no one can stop her.

Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

(Special Guest Referee: Arn Anderson)

Back inside Daily’s Place, we see QT Marshall is already in the ring, ready-and-waiting for our second match here this evening. We see members of The Nightmare Factory and The Nightmare Family around ringside.

Cody Rhodes’ theme hits and he makes his way out and down to the ring. Arn Anderson is in the ring wearing a referee shirt. Rhodes settles into the ring and his music cuts off.

“The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for Marshall and Rhodes before sending things to the timekeeper where the bell rings and this match officially gets underway.

The two shake hands before getting down to business, as things are still on a respectful place at this point in the contest. The two lock-up and go to work. We see Marshall pull ahead into an offensive lead as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

We return from the break and we see Cody working over QT. The commentators inform us that QT has been working over the still injured shoulder of “The American Nightmare.” As Cody continues to work over QT, he sets him up for a Figure Four Leg Lock but can’t go through with it. The commentators point out he promised not to break his leg in that particular hold in this match.

Cody continues to work over QT and has him in position for the Cross Rhodes, but again, he won’t do it. Now Marshall is sent to the outside of the ring. He refuses to be kind to the Nightmare Factory workers at ringside. He heads back in the ring as Cody sits on the middle ropes and holds them open for him. He walks right in the ring as Cody claps, and walks over and decks Arn Anderson for no reason.

Winner via DQ: Cody Rhodes

After The Match: QT Marshall & Nightmare Factory Students Attack …

Now we see Nightmare Factory students, such as Nick Comoroto and others fighting amongst each other, such as Billy Gunn and others. QT Marshall turns around and watches from the entrance ramp as all hell continues to break loose among the Nightmare Factory and Nightmare Family members. QT watches on and shakes his head in approval as they power bomb Lee Johnson from the ring to the entrance ramp.

QT walks over and steps on Marshall’s head to walk over him. He walks over and snaps the arm of Arn Anderson over the steel guard rail. We see the enormous Nick Comoroto pick up the steel steps and place them on the entrance ramp. Dustin Rhodes, who has been busted open in the melee, is placed on the ramp as well. QT Marshall stands on top of the steps as Tony Schiavone talks about him poisoning these students minds. He hits a piledriver on Dustin’s already bloody dome on top of the steel steps.

Now we hear QT call for Cody. The Olympic medalist in boxing unbuttons his shirt and hits some cheap shots as Nightmare Factory members hold Cody’s arms and leave him wide open. Cody is dropped and rolled out to QT, who puts his boot on the head of Cody while it’s laying on the steel steps. He hoists a steel chair up over his head but before he can swing it, out runs Red Velvet pleading with him to stop, saying it’s his friend, asking him what he’s doing.

QT with a scary stare in his eyes simply drops the chair and walks off to the back with the rest of the students as Red Velvet screams for doctors to come help. We head to a commercial break on that note.

Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky Ready To Take What They Want

We return to Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky talking about not getting the opportunities they deserve in AEW. Eventually we see they are sitting right next to each other saying the same thing. They say they’re gonna start taking everything they want starting this coming Monday.

We then are informed that Matt & Mike Sydal will take on Page and Sky on AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, before we see highlights of what just transpired before the break with QT Marshall and the Nightmare Factory.

Jade Cargill Attacks Red Velvet

Backstage, we see Dasha Gonzalez standing by with Red Velvet who talks about having to do what she did and come to the rescue of Cody because no one else could.

As she continues to talk, Jade Cargill appears and attacks her, knocking her down and beating on her. She complains about her heel being broken and then says she already told us that she’s that b*tch.

Jon Moxley With A Message To The Elite & Co.

From there we shoot to a backstage promo from Jon Moxley, who talks about his recent interaction with Kenny Omega, The Good Brothers and how he’s unsure where The Young Bucks stand.

Jon Moxley vs. Cezar Bononi

After that, the familiar sounds of Mox’s theme plays as he makes his custom ring entrance, kicking trash cans and such as he makes his way down to the squared circle for our next match of the evening.

He enters the ring where we see his opponent, Cezar Bononi, already standing. He gets right in his face but Bononi isn’t impressed. He pie-faces Mox ala Ben Askren to Jake Paul, and we’re off-and-running with this match.

Bononi and Mox brawl early on until the former AEW World Champion gets the bigger man grounded. He goes to work on his leg with a Dragon Screw. He steps over into a single-leg crab and yanks away at the leg of his larger opponent. He releases the hold and starts blasting Cezar with repeated kicks.

We see Ryan Nemeth, who is at ringside, get involved, as he grabs the boot of Mox. The distraction allows Bononi to take over control of the offense. He slams Mox down and goes to work on him as Schiavone talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring.

When we return from the break, we see Bononi hitting monster clotheslines on Mox. Mox avoids one and Bononi hits his knee in the corner. He’s walking softly on the leg afterwards as he goes to continue to add punishment to the former AEW World Champion.

Mox starts showing signs of life for the first time since before the break. He fires away at Bononi with punches. Bononi answers back with some of his own. Mox blasts Bononi with an open-handed slap, Stockton-style ala Nate Diaz. He sends Bononi to the top-rope and hits a superplex. He rolls over into a pin attempt, but Bononi kicks out.

Now we see Mox slap the cross arm-breaker on Bononi, but Ryan Nemeth hits the ring apron so Mox lets it go. He grabs Nemeth and hits his Paradigm Shift. He turns into an attack from Bononi, but he fights him off and jumps on his back, sinking in a rear-naked choke / sleeper-hold. Bononi fades and passes out. The ref calls for the bell. Mox wins.

Winner: Jon Moxley