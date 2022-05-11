AEW Dynamite

May 11, 2022

UBS Arena At Belmont Park

Long Island, New York

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (23-6) Adam Cole vs. (42-14) Dax Harwood In A First Round Match In The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cole backs Harwood into the turnbuckles. Cole taunts Harwood. Cole pie faces Harwood. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Harwood with a side headlock takeover. Stalemate in the corner. Harwood unloads two knife edge chops. Harwood uppercuts Cole. Cole reverses out of the irish whip from Harwood. Cole with The Kitchen Sink. Cole transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cole with a NeckBreaker. Cole slams Harwood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cole is choking Harwood with his boot. Cole with a forearm smash. Cole whips Harwood across the ring. Harwood slides under Cole. Harwood unloads a flurry of left jabs. Harwood with two haymakers. Harwood ducks a clothesline from Cole. Harwood with a double leg takedown. Cole denies The Sharpshooter. Inside Cradle Exchange. Harwood sends Cole into the ropes. Cole kicks Harwood in the face. Cole sends Harwood ribs first into the steel ring post. Cole throws Harwood into the steel ring steps. Cole resets the referee’s ten count. Cole sends Harwood back first into the ring stairs.

Cole with two forearm smashes. Harwood answers with a knife edge chop. Cole attacks the midsection of Harwood. Cole sends Harwood shoulder first into the ring post. Cole rolls Harwood back into the ring. Cole drives his knee into Harwood’s back. Cole applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Harwood kicks the right knee of Cole. Harwood punches Cole. Cole applies The Abdominal Stretch. Cole with a Hip Toss. Cole hammers down on Harwood’s chest. Cole applies a rear chin lock. Harwood with heavy bodyshots. Harwood applies a side headlock. Cole whips Harwood across the ring. Cole scores the elbow knockdown. Cole slams Harwood’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cole with forearm shivers. Cole whips Harwood chest first into the turnbuckles. Cole toys around with Harwood. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Harwood. German Suplex Exchange.

Cole has Harwood perched on the top turnbuckle. Second Forearm Exchange. Harwood HeadButts Cole. Cole avoids The Diving HeadButt. Harwood hits The Slingshot PowerBomb for a two count. Cole kicks Harwood in the face. Cole with a BrainBuster onto the knee for a two count. Harwood avoids The SuperKck. Harwood with The O’Connor Roll. Harwood with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Cole SuperKicks Harwood in mid-air for a two count. Harwood with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Cole thrust kicks the left knee of Harwood. Harwood denies The Panama Sunrise. Cole with a desperation up kick in the corner. Cole goes for The Panama Sunrise, but Harwood lands back on his feet. Harwood connects with The PileDriver for a two count. Harwood applies The Sharpshooter. Cole sends Harwood crashing into the steel barricade. Harwood gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Cole makes Harwood tap out to The Sharpshooter.

Winner: (24-6) Adam Cole via Submission

Second Match: (17-1) CM Punk vs. (50-27) John Silver w/The Dark Order

Hangman Page joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Punk backs Silver into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Punk applies a side headlock. Silver reverses the hold. Punk whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Punk with a shoulder tackle. Punk drops down on the canvas. Punk leapfrogs over Silver. Silver blocks The Hip Toss. Silver with a backslide cover for a two count. Punk regroups on the outside. Punk with a falling sledge. Forearm Exchange. Silver repeatedly stomps on Punk’s chest. Silver with a forearm smash. Punk denies The Tornado DDT. Punk with a Running Lariat. Punk with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Punk whips Silver across the ring. Punk with a gut punch. Punk with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Silver with a chop/forearm combination. Punk reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Punk with a knee lift.

Punk with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Punk follows that with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Punk applies a rear chin lock. Silver with heavy bodyshots. Punk drives his knee into the midsection of Silver. Silver side steps Punk into the turnbuckles. Silver delivers his combination offense. Punk ducks a clothesline from Silver. Punk goes for the backslide cover, but Silver lands back on his feet. Silver unloads a flurry of kicks. Silver drills Punk with The BrainBuster for a two count. Silver with a Running Chop. Silver finally hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Punk denies The Spinning Rack Bomb. Punk delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Punk with a Rising Knee Strike. Punk with a short-arm clothesline. Punk mocks Silver. Punk whips Silver across the ring. Punk with a Leg Lariat. Punk stares at Page. Punk connects with The Buckshot Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, Punk says that Page will shake his hand by the end of Double Or Nothing. Page gives Punk the middle finger salute.

Winner: (18-1) CM Punk via Pinfall

Third Match: (15-2) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-0) Danhausen

Nese flexes his muscles after the bell rings. Danhausen gets distracted by Sterling. Nese attacks Danhausen from behind. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory. After the match, Nese delivers another Running Nese. Sterling vents about Nese’s position in AEW. Sterling calls for another Running Nese. HOOK storms into the ring. Nese and Sterling retreats to the outside. Hook shakes hands with Danhausen.

Winner: (16-2) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (46-9) Ricky Starks (c) vs. (78-37-1) Jungle Boy For The FTW Championship

TAZ joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Starks toys around with Jungle Boy. Standing Switch Exchange.Jungle Boy with a waist lock takedown. Jungle Boy with open hand shots. Snap Mare Escape. Starks sweeps out the legs of Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with a side headlock takeover. Starks answers with a headscissors escape. Jungle Boy with a straight right hand. Starks drives his knee into the midsection of Jungle Boy. Starks punches Jungle Boy. Starks with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Starks taunts Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy slaps Starks in the chest. Jungle Boy with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Starks to the floor. Jungle Boy with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Jungle Boy with a knife edge chop. Jungle Boy follows that with clubbing blows to Starks back. Jungle Boy slams Starks head on the ring apron.

Jungle Boy rolls Starks back into the ring. Starks dumps Jungle Boy face first on the top rope. Starks repeatedly stomps on Jungle Boy’s back. Starks is choking Jungle Boy with his knee. Starks transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jungle Boy with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Jungle Boy dropkicks Starks for a one count. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Starks with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Starks applies a bodyscissors hold. Starks reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy with two flying forearm smashes. Jungle Boy goes for a Bodyslam, but Starks lands back on his feet.

Jungle Boy drops Starks with The Rebound Lariat. Starks launches Jungle Boy over the top rope. Jungle Boy with an Apron Enzuigiri. Starks denies The Slingshot Tornado DDT. Jungle Boy with The Swinging DDT for a two count. Jungle Boy denies The Roshambo. Jungle Boy SuperKicks Starks for a two count. Starks whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Starks Spears Jungle Boy for a two count. Jungle Boy applies The Snare Trap. Starks grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Starks with a Top Rope Stunner. Starks grabs the FTW Title. Starks gets distracted by Shane Strickland. Jungle Boy had Starks pinned in the ring, but the referee was trying to eject Strickland from the ringside area. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory. After the match, Team TAZ gets into a confrontation with Keith Lee and Strickland.

Winner: Still FTW Champion, (47-9) Ricky Starks via Pinfall

Lineup For This Weeks AEW Rampage

– Scorpio Sky (c) w/Dan Lambert & Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazarian For The AEW TNT Championship

Updated AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Match Card

1.) Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk For The AEW World Championship

2.) Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb For The AEW Women’s World Championship

3.) MJF vs. Wardlow

