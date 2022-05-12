AEW has been hyping the first-ever Owen Hart Memorial ever since it was announced several months ago, with tonight’s action on Dynamite officially kicking the tournament off.

This evening’s first-round (quarterfinals) matchups included Darby Allin vs. Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood, and Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm over on the women’s side.

In attendance for Dynamite was Dr. Martha Hart (Owen’s widow), and her kids, Oje and Athena. AEW President Tony Khan tweeted out a photo with them prior to show. He writes, “Tonight on #AEWDynamite next on @[email protected] 8pm ET/7pm CT, the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament begins on a huge night of pro wrestling! Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as @AEW honors the legacy of the late great Owen Hart!”

Tonight on #AEWDynamite next on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament begins on a huge night of pro wrestling! Thank you Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart & Athena Hart for joining us tonight as @AEW honors the legacy of the late great Owen Hart! pic.twitter.com/4vayhDLBwy — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 11, 2022

AEW later tweeted out a video of Marth Hart in the crowd.