Benefits of tonight's show go to the rescue efforts in Hawaii, so kudos to AEW.

Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

The Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Mogul Embassy

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. The Hardys

AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2023

Live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia!

Match #1. Bullet Club Gold vs. The Elite

Elite attacks on the entrance and a suicide dive by Nick! Juice decks the referee and a double superkick to Juice from the Bucks! The bell has yet to ring, by the way. 3:10 to Yuma right off the bat to Nick Jackson! Matt drops both Gunns with a superkick but Jay White is in the ring and hits the uranage to Matt. Omega is in now and it’s a snap dragon to Colten. Snap dragon to Austin! V-Trigger to White! Omega looks for another V-Trigger but Takeshita is here and he takes Omega out with a huge lariat. Bullet Club Gold are beating down the Bucks on the outside but here’s FTR to make the save! Omega and Takeshita are in the ring together now exchanging elbows but it’s a V-Trigger to Takeshita! One Winged Angel by Omega but Takeshita fights out and bails to the outside.

Winner: NR

Rating: NR. Hot segment to start, but weird that we never even got a match out of it.

Renee is here with MJF. MJF says he’s going to be chubbed up and he’s the 2023 version of the British Bulldog, if he was handsome and a good public speaker. MJF says he’ll buy every one of those crazy Brit hooligans a pint (JK he’s going to make Tony Khan pay for it). MJF puts over all of the people that have come before him, and says he’s standing on the shoulders of giants ahead of All In.

Renee shows MJF the history of him and Cole, and MJF says Adam Cole has made him a better person. MJF says Cole isn’t just his friend, he’s his brother, and at the end of the day… brothers hug it out. MJF says he isn’t perfect, and he’s not just a scumbag, he’s OUR scumbag.

Match #2. Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

Rebound hook kick by Fenix but Moxley ducks. Both men trade waist locks but Fenix connects with a dropkick. Both men fight to the outside and Moxley tries to rip Fenix’s mask off. Huge boot to the face by Moxley before throwing Fenix face-first into the guard rail on the outside. Enziguiri by Fenix and a running elbow in the corner. Moxley misses a charge but Fenix runs into a vicious lariat. Two count. To the outside now as Moxley looks for a piledriver but gets back body dropped on the ramp. Back in the ring and Moxley counters Fenix into a piledriver. Two count. Wrist trap by Moxley and some heavy stomps to Fenix’s face, but he gets up and connects with a superkick. Double jump spinning back kick by Fenix. Rolling Thunder Ace Crusher by Fenix but Moxley holds on, Fenix flips out, and then hits it. Two count. Rebound hook kick to the face by Fenix! Frog splash by Fenix gets a long two count. Moxley counters a fireman’s carry into some hammer and anvil elbows. Death Rider by Moxley is countered into a roll up for two. Springboard headbutt by Fenix and both men are down. Both men now trade strikes in the center of the ring but Moxley eats Fenix up in the corner. Thrust kick by Fenix. Fenix goes up top but Moxley catches him and both men are on the top rope. Back rake by Moxley and a bite to the face. Avalanche Death Rider by Moxley and.. TWO! Moxley locks in the rear naked choke and Fenix goes to sleep.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/2

The BCC hits the ring and they’re armed with crowbars. Eddie Kingston and Penta rush the ring to make the save for Fenix, but Ortiz is here gets in between them and the ring! Santana’s music hits… and Santana and Ortiz attack Kingston and Penta! Fenix gets taken out with a crowbar as the BCC retreat, with Proud & Powerful. Fenix is being stretchered out as the Best Friends hit the ring.

Back from break and we see Yuta hit Fenix in the face with a crowbar in a pretty brutal shot. Fenix is loaded into ambulance as Penta joins him, with Kingston and the Best Friends looking on. Renee tries to get a word with Eddie Kingston, who slaps the microphone out of Renee’s hand and said he’s going to fix her husband at Wembley.

Tony Schiavone is here with Will Osprey, Don Callis, and Chris Jericho to sign the contract for All In. Callis wants to end the career of the GOAT. Callis reminds us that Jericho nearly died in England a few years ago, and he’ll be in Osprey’s corner to make sure it happens this Wednesday. Osprey wants to know if he’s taking it seriously or if it’s some sort of vanity project like Fozzy playing in the UK. Osprey says this match changes his life and puts his 4 year old stepson through school. Osprey says he’ll be the only man to ever say he beat Okada, Omega, and Jericho in a two month span. Osprey says his contract is up in four months and they’re going to throw millions at him because he’s better than Danielson, The Elite, Jericho, Punk, etc.

Osprey says Jericho’s lineage is rocket fuel for his future, and he signs the contract. Jericho says he called Osprey years ago and told him to tone it down so he didn’t wind up like his idol, the Dynamite Kid. Jericho says he’s coming at this from the top of the mountain with every dirt sheet, social media, dipsh*t predicting his demise. Jericho says he’s going to be the best Jericho, and he’s going to need to be the best Osprey ever to beat Jericho. Jericho wants Osprey to prove it on Sunday.

Renee is here with Adam Cole. Cole says that MJF helped him regain his confidence after his injury. The AEW title proves you’re the best wrestler in the world, and Cole needs it. After Renee shows Adam Cole some footage of he, Max, and Roderick Strong, Cole then storms out saying he can’t believe people find it so hard to believe that they are friends.

Match #3. Tornado Tag Team: Nick Wayne & Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

Brawl to start as Wayne goes up top to dive on Swerve on the outside, but Fox crotches him from behind and hit’s a Spider German suplex! Imploding senton to the outside by Fox! Fox then throws Wayne’s bloody tank top at his mom in the front row. Back suplex on the apron to Wayne by Swerve. Wayne and Darby are on the apron now as Swerve and Fox have a meeting of the minds. Diving double Wayne’s World from the middle turnbuckle to the floor and a coffin drop by Darby! Quick two count as Darby rolls Fox inside the ring. The brawl spills over into the crowd now. Fox dives off a barricade with a boot to the face. Back in the ring and the Mogul Embassy hit stereo rolling shotgun dropkicks. Wayne looks for Wayne’s World again but Swerve pops Wayne up into a brutal neckbreaker! Darby breaks up the pin. Over the top Stunner by Darby to Fox and a suicide dive that takes out Swerve on the outside, as both men go into the announcer’s table. Darby sets Swerve up on a chair on the outside but Fox moonsaults off the ring post and takes out Darby! Fox puts Darby in the chair and hits the Swerve Stomp on the floor! Wayne is by himself in the ring and he eats a pump kick to the face. Corkscrew brainbuster by Fox. One, two, no! Corkscrew Fisherman’s Buster! Another two count. Swerve Kick. ANOTHER two count. Double pump kicks in the corner by the Mogul Embassy. Fox misses a 450 splash as Wayne rolls him up and Darby pulls Swerve to the outside. Wayne gets the win!

Winners: Nick Wayne & Darby Allin

Rating: ***. Darby does Darby stuff and everyone in this match ruled. It has to be a quick one considering the match we have at Wembley, but it was a good match for Dynamite.

Swerve has the mic and says this is all so disappointing. “And by disappointing, I mean you, Fox.” Swerve says he tried, but Fox is a loser. Swerve says this was all a test, and Fox can’t beat an 18 year old child! Swerve says he can’t trust Fox and he for damn sure can’t trust him at Wembley. Swerve asks Prince Nana to handle his light work, and Nana fires AR Fox! Brian Cage is here and takes out Fox with a discus lariat and a Drillclaw.

Sting, Darby Allin, and Nick Wayne make the save for AR Fox. Darby reminds Fox that he wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him, and no matter what he did to him, he’s always going to credit him. Darby picks up Fox and tells him he loves him. Darby says Swerve is dumber than he looks, who does he have for Wembley?

Here comes Christian and Luchasaurus. Christian introduces himself to Nick Wayne, “I heard that you had a father. And your father is dead.” Christian says Buddy Wayne was a talentless hack, so he’s got nothing to live up to. Christian would hate for Wayne to show up at Wembley and watch the coffin door close on someone he loves for a second time. Christian says there’s no better mentor for a fatherless child than the TNT Champion… as Christian raises the title.

Renee is here with the Young Bucks and FTR. FTR say they made the save for the Bucks for themselves, because they need to know who’s the better team. FTR says the match is about the championships, but it’s also about legacy, and The Bucks are the only team that are standing in the way of their legacy. Matt cuts Dax off and says they’re tired of the “mah family” routine, and the reason why FTR have jobs here is because of The Young Bucks. Matt says when he and Nick hang up the boots, people are going to say they were the best tag team of all time, and that FTR are going to be the guys that were named on their YouTube show.

Match #4. Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

My stream freezes up as Blue attacks Ruby to start. Back after a minute or two and Ruby is delivering some elbows in the center of the ring. Running back elbow by Ruby gets two. Big clothesline by Ruby and a two count. Blue responds with a running knee against the ropes and a single leg dropkick. Up and over by Blue, who gcomes off the top with a diving crossbody for two. SkyeFall attempt but Ruby counters with a neckbreaker and both women trade about a dozen pinning attempts. Super kick by Skye Blue right into SkyeFall! Two count. No Future by Ruby right into Destination Unknown and this one is over.

Winner: Ruby Soho

Rating: NR. Can’t rate this one properly as I missed a decent chunk of it, but it seemed kind of rough towards the finish.

The video of the House of Black destroying Billy Gunn’s boots from Collision is shown. The Acclaimed hits the ring without music and calls out the House of Black, who respond in kind. The House of Black hit the ring and The Acclaimed are outnumbered. Brody King has the chain wrapped around his fist as the fans are chanting for Billy Gunn and here he is! The House of Black bail as Billy hits the ring. Gunn grabs the mic and tells the House of Black to hold on a second. If you wanted Gunn’s attention, now you’ve gotten it. After Billy unlaced his boots, he had to walk out on Max and Anthony, and leave behind a really good career, which were the two hardest things he’s ever had to do. After the House of Black jumped The Acclaimed last week, and hurt one of his kids, and destroyed his boots. Gunn says they tried to destroy a legacy, he’s a Hall of Famer, and the House of Black have pissed all over it.

For that, one more time, all or nothing, All In. Wembley Stadium. Gunn says he will take everything from the House of Black. Daddy Ass won’t be able to make the trip, but there’s a Bad Ass coming to London and his name is Billy Gunn!

Match #5. ROH World Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz

Aussie Open in control early as Davis takes Jeff to the outside and throws him into the guard rail, and the announcer’s table. Body slam by Fletcher and a big senton by Davis get a two count. Hardy fights off both members of Aussie Open and connects with a Whisper in the Wind. Jeff makes the hot tag to Matt who deletes Fletcher in the corner. Twist of Fate attempt to Davis but Matt settles for a reverse atomic drop. Side Effect to Fletcher. Two count. Jumping elbow off the middle rope from Matt to Fletcher. Two count. Pair of reversals as Fletcher is set up on the top rope. Superplex by Matt and a diving splash off the middle rope by Jeff. Cover by Jeff but Davis breaks up the pin. Matt sets Davis up on the top rope but Fletcher catches him and powerbombs him off. Davis tagged in now and Davis tosses Jeff into a boot by Fletcher. Aussie Arrow to Jeff and this one is over!

Winner and STILL ROH World Tag Team Champions: Aussie Open

Rating: **. Surprisingly short match here but you can tell they were short on time. I expect they needed time for… and yes, here we go.

Aussie Open grab the mic and run down Better Than You, BayBay and here they are! Stare down in the center of the ring turns into an absolute melee. Aussie Open floor BTYBB and look for the double clothesline but Cole jumps on Davis back and deliver a pair of pump kicks. Double clothesline attempt to Davis but he bails, however, Fletcher is still in the ring. KANGAROO KICK but Davis blindsides MJF. MJF superkicks Davis off the apron. Fletcher tries to attack Cole from behind but MJF makes the save. MJF holds Fletcher so Cole can superkick him but Fletcher moves and MJF grabs Cole’s foot. Stare down between both men until MJF grabs the title and dangles it in Cole’s face. MJF shrugs off Cole and grabs the Dynamite Diamond Ring behind his back, puts it back in his pocket, and they hug it out as we go off the air.

Final Thoughts: Well, a mixed bag tonight. The go-home show for All In delivered on some fronts and missed on others. I think Cole and MJF coming out at the end was the right move and send the crowd home happy, while giving the viewers something important to remember going into Wembley. The Elite vs. Bullet Club Gold vs. FTR seems like a little bit of a mess, but the crowd is there for it and we know we’re going to get some great matches out of it. Surprisingly, there was no Hangman or Ibushi tonight, which would I think would have helped. Wembley Stadium Stampede is going to be a blas and there are a lot of questions, Darby and Swerve continue to do a lot of fun stuff… but isn’t there a Women’s World Championship four-way match too? I guess you can only fit so much stuff in one show, but it feels like we covered a lot tonight. 7/10.