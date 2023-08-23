AEW superstar Swerve Strickland recently spoke with Paste to hype up this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view in London, where the Mogul Embassy leader will be teaming with AR Fox to battle Sting and Darby Allin in a Coffin match. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says that wrestling in front of 80,000+ fans at All In is going to feel unreal:

It’s gonna feel unreal. Now, my mind is just on the task at hand. And it’s just like, the performance and getting to the match and being in that moment, and being that professional superstar that people want to see. It’s not going to hit ‘til like after, to me. That’s when it’s like, I’m settling in my hotel room afterwards. That’s where it’s really going to come down to like, a lot.

Whether he watches his matches back after he wrestles them:

I do. If I have a good feeling about the match, I watch it back immediately. And then I want to try to watch them back more and maybe get into like, oh, “this would have worked better with this.” The timing, the crowd participation, when something could’ve been better used here rather than just going to do this. I get into stat mode, almost. But I gotta watch it a couple times to do that. But I do try to watch the enjoyment factor because at the end of the day, you still want to enjoy what you’re doing.

What the feeling is for the roster backstage as they head into All In weekend: