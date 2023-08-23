Multiple sources continue to report on how WWE Hall of Famer Edge is expected to join AEW, based on talk within both companies.

A new report from PWTorch notes that Edge presented to WWE what it would take to retain his services, but WWE declined to meet his request.

This has sparked a belief within WWE that Edge is likely headed to AEW, and knew at that time what AEW would or could offer him, which could be based on talks about AEW pay with other wrestlers of his star power, or some of his close friends in the company, such as Christian Cage or AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

It was noted WWE officials do not resent the possibility that Edge may end up in AEW. WWE celebrated Edge’s 25th Anniversary on last Friday’s SmackDown from Toronto because he’s well-liked within the company. Furthermore, WWE is always looking for ways to create special segments and episodes, and Friday’s SmackDown was a chance to put the spotlight on Edge in a positive way. WWE officials also hoped to draw a bigger audience with the first Edge vs. Sheamus match than they would if they had to go with a different main event.

AEW President Tony Khan is a big fan of The Rated R Superstar and obviously would see value in adding him to the roster, as a wrestler or some other role.

Edge recently confirmed that his WWE deal expires at the end of September, but Friday’s match with Sheamus was the last bout on the contract. There’s no word yet on if there is any non-compete clause attached to the contract as it will be expiring.

