AEW is expected to make more changes and additions to the card for Sunday’s All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London.

AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black are expected to defend their titles at All In. A new report from Fightful Select notes that for a while now AEW has had plans for the Trios Titles to be defended during All In Week, and that the match was tentatively scheduled for Sunday. There’s no confirmation on who will challenge The House of Black, but we could find out on tonight’s Fyter Fest Dynamite, or Saturday’s Fyter Fest Collision.

Several AEW talents who have not been announced for a match at All In as of this writing are making the trip to London this week, including The House of Black, The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, Anthony Ogogo and Jay Lethal, among others. There was also talk of Ortiz being added to the card but there’s no word yet on if he’s one of the wrestlers who traveled to London.

It was noted by PWInsider that a rumor going around claims AR Fox won’t be able to make the trip to London for All In, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing. Fox is scheduled to team with Swerve Strickland to face Sting and Darby Allin in a Coffin Match. We noted before that Bryan Danielson is also traveling to London but he obviously will not be wrestling due to the arm injury. Danielson will likely be there to help out backstage as he has in recent months, but a non-wrestling appearance on the All In broadcast is always possible.

AEW reportedly discussed Jeff Jarrett vs. Grado for All In, and there was strong speculation on the match happening after Jarrett smashed his guitar over the former TNA British Boot Camp competitor while doing an All In media appearance earlier this month. However, word now is that Jarrett vs. Grado is not currently planned for Sunday’s big event.

We noted earlier this week how Rey Fenix is expected to miss the Stadium Stampede match at All In, due to how he has paused his international travel as he’s trying to establish residency in the United States. Fenix will still wrestle Jon Moxley on tonight’s Fyter Fest Dynamite, so we should know then how AEW will handle his absence in booking the Stadium Stampede, which right now is advertised to feature Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) and three mystery partners. The Fenix situation is related to what AEW President Tony Khan said on his media call earlier this week, about how there would be changes to the All In card due to unplanned happenings in the real world, which are not related to the world of pro wrestling.

Regarding Khan’s comments on All In creative, it was reiterated by Fightful Select that there is talk of additional changes that will still be made, but there’s no confirmation on what those changes will be as of this writing. It was also reiterated that some wrestlers are being brought to London who were not originally planned for the show.

Below is the current All In card with 9 matches announced:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

AEW “Real” World Title Match

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) and three mystery partners vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

Tag Team Coffin Match

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, AR Fox)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita

Zero Hour Pre-show: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) (c)

