AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT Again This Week, Both Shows Down

Week 44 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite pick up another win over WWE NXT in viewership and ratings.
Wednesday’s Dynamite episode drew 792,000 viewers on TNT, while NXT drew 619,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.
AEW ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #65. AEW ranked #63 in viewership, while NXT ranked #71 in viewership.
Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 901,000 viewers and ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, and #58 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 753,000 viewers and ranked #27 in the Cable Top 150, and #64 in viewership.
AEW drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.16 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.36 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.20 in that demographic.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.51 rating, with just 1.576 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.143 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating in the key demo.
Based on overnight numbers, America’s Got Talent on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership, with an average of 6.055 million viewers. Big Brother took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.1 rating for the second week in a row.
Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:
January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)
February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)
February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 4 Episode: 718,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 18 Episode: 542,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE PC episode with no live matches)
March 25 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 1 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 8 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 15 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 29 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 6 Episode: 663,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 13 Episode: 604,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 20 Episode: 592,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 27 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 3 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 10 Episode: 673,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 17 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 24 Episode: 786,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 1 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 1)
July 8 Episode: 759,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash Night 2)
July 15 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 22 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 29 Episode: 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 5 Episode: 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 12 Episode: 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 19 Episode:
2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes
2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode
Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:
January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)
January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)
March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)
March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)
July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)
July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)
July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 19 Episode:
2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes
2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- AEW Dynamite Results 8/12/2020
- Big Update on The Velveteen Dream’s WWE NXT Status
- Longtime WWE Referee Mike Chioda Appears on AEW Dynamite
- WWE NXT Star Takes Scary Bump at Tonight’s Tapings During Match to Air Next Week
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman