Friday’s WWE SmackDown from Greenville, SC saw The Viking Raiders squash two enhancement talents, billed as two of South Carolina’s greatest tag team wrestlers – Tommy Gibson and Jim Mulkey.

Gibson was played by indie talent Hunter James, while Mulkey was played by indie talent Marcus Kross. This was the WWE debut for both wrestlers.

Kross has worked numerous dates for AEW and ROH over the years. His last AEW date was a loss to Cezar Bononi at the Dark tapings on July 16.

It appears the names for Friday’s enhancement talents were inspired by notable Southern pro wrestlers. The Mulkey name may have been a reference to the infamous tag team of jobbers, The Mulkey Brothers, while the Tommy Gibson name may have been a reference to Tommy Rich and WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson, or perhaps WWE Producer James Gibson, better known as Jamie Noble.

