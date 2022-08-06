Matt Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English in WWE, issued a statement on his personal Twitter this evening announcing that he is stepping away from working as a wrestler and will now only be taking booking as a commentator. The one-time NXT tag champion has called action for 205 Live, NXT UK, and more recently, IMPACT Wrestling.

His full statement reads as follows: “I will no longer be taking bookings to wrestle going forward. I’ve always been most at home with a mic in front of me and am in love with the broadcast side of the biz. I’m not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore and this year has taught me that. But I love what I’m doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up! All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content! I DO ALL THE THINGS!”

Check out his post below.