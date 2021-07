AEW holds next week’s episode of Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center.

The episode, which has the Fyter Fest – Night 1 theme, has sold out. Here is the updated card:

IWGP United States Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Karl Anderson

Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page

Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks

Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

We will hear from “Hangman” Adam Page