On August 3rd AEW officially filed to trademark the term “Elite General Manager” with the United States Patent and Trademark office, which is the title of the AEW Games mobile release that just dropped last month on iOS and Android devices.

In the game players are able to take on the role of the AEW GM, where they book shows, hire talent, and attempt to generate revenue with their favorite AEW superstars. Read a full description of what the trademark entails below.

“G & S: Downloadable game software; Downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; Downloadable electronic game software for use on handheld computers and mobile gaming devices; Downloadable video game software”