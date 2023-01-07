A special LIVE episode of Rampage leads us into a LIVE edition of Battle of the Belts tonight, so let’s see what we can expect:

Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. The Renegades

Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight

AEW TNT Title: Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett

AEW Rampage 1/6/22

LIVE from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur on the call!

Match #1. Jon Moxley & Brian Danielson vs Top Flight

Moxley makes his way to the ring as Top Flight interrupts with a huge suicide die. Darius and Moxley to start. Dropkick by Darius for a quick two. Big chops by Darius as “Let’s Go Moxley” chants fill the arena. Darius gets the tag but so does Danielson, who lights up Dante with chops and kicks in the corner. More kicks. Wayyyyy more kicks. Running dropkick in the corner by Danielson. Bigger chops. Danielson puts Darius on the top rope who flips out of a hurricanrana but tags Dante. Dropkick off the top by Dante. Darius blocks an X-Plex and now all four men are in the ring. Hockey fight! Dante gets back body dropped over the top by Moxley as Darius and Danielson pair off. Moxley sets Dante up on a chair and boots him in the face. Danielson sets up Darius on a chair in the corner of the guard rails as he and Moxley hit a double dropkick. Romero Special by Danielson to Dante, who transitions into a dragon sleeper! Danielson with some heavy elbow to the back of the head in the surfboard position. Tag to Moxley. Moxley punts Dante in the chest about three times… brutally. Superplex by Moxley gets two. Straight arm bar by Moxley but Dante gets to the ropes. Piledriver by Moxley gets another two count. Moxley and Danielson look for a double round kick but wind up catching each other shin to shin. Hot tag to Darius! Dropkicks to everyone in the ring. Danielson fires back with some heavy round kicks and Darius responds with some hard elbows. Danielson backflips over Darius and charges but Darius responds with a Spanish Fly! Moxley in now but finds himself on the receiving end of a bottom rope assisted Flatliner! Dante off the top with a clothesline that gets two. Moxley with a double German suplex but Darius flips out and catches Danielson with a tornado DDT off of Moxley! Half and half fall away slam by Dante! Darius off the top with a frog splash but Moxley rolls through and drops some heavy 12-6 elbows! King Kong Lariat by Moxley gets two! Dante flips out of a Death Rider attempt as Danielson comes in and hits the Psycho Knee on Darius! Moxley comes of the top with a plancha to Dante on the outside as Danielson traps Darius’ wrists and delivers some brutal stomps to the head! Regal Stretch and Darius is out!

Rating: ***3/4. Already the best Rampage in recent memory. WHAT A TAG MATCH. Top Flight has brought themselves to another level lately and they’re more than just flippy flip flop dudes, they can bring the physicality, and Moxley and Danielson are the perfect team to bring it out of them. The crowd being on FIRE the entire match helps, too.

Adam Page tells us that he’s cleared for Wednesday night at The Forum and insinuates Moxley has STD’s.

Match #2. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegades

Hayter and Baker attack the Renegades early but Renegade #1 hits a basement dropkick on Hayter. Renegade #2 is in as Hayter is stuck in the corner. Double suplex attempt by the Renegades but Hayter counters and hits the double bicep pose before tagging Baker. Britt lays into #1 but #1 responds with some elbows and a chop. Slingblade by Baker! Two count. Hayter in now with a big body slam before putting the boots to #1 as we head to PIP. Enziguiri by #1 and #2 gets the tag. Spinebuster by #2 to Baker. Baker fights back and hits a The Graduation to #2. Hayter with a HayteBraker to #1! Basement lariat by Hayter and the stomp by Baker get the win!

Winners: Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Rating: **. Fine tag much but most of it centered around the commercial break unfortunately. Crowd was on fire for Hayter and Britt and the Renegades put up a decent fight.

The House of Black are here, and Malakai wants to know what happened to the Eddie Kingston he once knew and loved? Eddie has gone soft. The House of Black is here to help.

Match 3. Preston Vance aka Perro Peligroso vs. Sonico

Spinebuster. Full Nelson into a ripcord lariat. Finito.

Winner: Perro Peligroso

Rating: NR

Afterward, Perro rips Sonico’s mask off and drags him to the back.

IT’S TIME, FOR THE MAIN… EVENT!

Match #4. AEW TNT Title: Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis and Matt Taven

Darby is showing the scars of Wednesday’s title match against Samoa Joe. Bennett sets Darby up on the top turnbuckle and kicks the inside of Darby’s knee, sending him to the floor. Bennett sends Darby into the guard rail and follows up with a big boot in the corner. More guard rail for Darby. Bennett misses a big boot and finds the guard rail himself, but rebounds with a huge elbow. Darby with a bottom rope suicide dive but only finds Matt Taven. Darby on the apron and Bennett hops to the outside and Russian leg sweeps him to the floor! Back in the ring and Bennett hits a single arm DDT. Two count. Darby flips out of a suplex and lands a Scorpion Death Drop that gets another two. Darby on the attacks with open hand slaps and elbows but Bennett fires back with heavy chops. Darby. Bennett. Darby. Bennet. Clean right hand by Bennett drops Darby! Death Valley Driver gets a very long two count for Bennett. Bennett kicks Darby’s legs out right into a kimura. Darby gets to the ropes and rolls to the floor. Bennett follows and eats guard rail. Taven gets in Darby’s face but Darby grabs a chair. Darby sits Bennett on the chair and goes to the top rope with a missile dropkick! Woof both men landed hard, there. Darby goes up top for the Coffin Drop but Maria crawls in the ring and covers Bennett! As the referee escorts Maria out, Taven hits an enziguiri to Darby! Piledriver by Bennett gets two! Bennett sets Darby up on the top rope and looks for the avalanche piledriver, but Darby reverses it into a Code Red! Coffin Drop gets the win!

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin

Rating: ***3/4. This match ruled so hard. Mike Bennett has really become a great professional wrestler, and he’s got some great chemistry with Darby. These two men beat the heck out of each other, and I hope we see more of The Kingdom.

Final Thoughts: Live Rampage’s hit different and this was no exception. The crowd, the energy, and the wrestling were awesome from start to finish. Hot opener, strong main event, fun stuff in between… can’t ask for more than that. 8.5/10.