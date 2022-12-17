Even though it’s technically not AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming, it’s still a packed show for a taped Friday night:

Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

Wardlow vs. Exodus Prime

Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Skye Blue

Dustin Rhodes & Best Friends vs. Trent Seven, Kip Sabian, Butcher, & Blade

AEW Rampage 12/16/22

Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur are here and we’re heading to the matches!

Match #1. Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

Guevara starts the match off with a flying knee before Moxley takes control and chops Guevara to the ground. Moxley gets distracted by Tay Melo on the outside and that allows Guevara to take control with a big running knee strike. Moxley drops Sammy crotch-first on the guard rail and then proceeds to clothesline Guevara to the ground. Ace Crusher by Moxley catches Sammy coming inside the ring. Moxley with a superplex off the middle rope that gets a one count. Corkscrew drop kick by Guevara sends Moxley to the outside. Guevara goes up top but Moxley catches him and rakes the back. Guevara returns the favor and both men are jockeying for the superplex to the outside. Moxley gets shoved to the apron as Guevara comes off the top with a big double stomp! On the outside now and it looks like Guevara ripped the earring out of Moxley’s ear, ripping the lobe in half! Moxley tries to fight back but Guevara focuses the attack on the side of Moxley’s head now. Tony Schiavone brings up the infamous Vader vs. Cactus Jack match and that brings back some great memories. Tay rips at Moxley’s ear before slapping him in the face as Guevara meets her on the outside and they share a kiss… with Moxley’s blood. Yikes. Moxley catches Guevara with a suicide dive before rolling him in the ring and battering him with ten punches in the corner. Guevara back flips out of a German suplex and hits an enziguiri. Diving twisting cutter off the top rope by Guevara gets a two count. GTH by Guevara but Moxley counters into a powerbom and Guevara flips to his feet. Walls of Jericho by Guevara and Moxley is in trouble. Moxley makes it to the ropes and both men trade strikes in the center of the ring. Moxley drops Guevara and follows up with a BIG curb stomp. Two count. Both men roll to the outside now and Moxley grabs a table. Guevara hits a knee to the face and heads up top… swanton by Guevara and both men go crashing through the announcer’s table. Guevara rolls Moxley back in the ring and comes off the top with a cross body, but Moxley reverses into a piledriver. Lariat by Moxley! Guevara flips out of the Death Rider and Guevara hits a Death Rider of his own! Guevara with a senton atomico that gets another long two! Guevara puts Moxley on the top… Spanish Fly! Moxley rolls through the Spanish Fly, floats over, and locks in a Bulldog Choke! Guevara is fading… Guevara is out!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ***1/2. Jon Moxley doing Jon Moxley stuff, as usual. Really hot match here to open the show and this crowd (the same crowd from Wednesday, btw) was on fire for it. Moxley finds a way to win, and he should. Guevara can do a lot of cool stuff in the ring, but the crowd still hates him.

Moxley grabs the mic and says he’s not waiting all night, he wants Cowboy.

Enter Cowboy.

Both men brawl all around the ring side area and Moxley gets out of the way of a Buckshot Lariat, but a poor unsuspecting security guard can not and he eats one.