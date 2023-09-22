The 2023 Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage will air tonight at 10pm ET on TNT as a two-hour special.

Tonight’s Rampage was taped on Wednesday from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, before and after the Grand Slam Dynamite. Full spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the non-spoiler match and segment preview for tonight:

* Santana vs. Bear Boulder

* FTW Champion Hook, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and Anna Jay

* Christian Cage and AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus vs. Sting and Darby Allin

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) defend against Adam Page and The Young Bucks

* Don Callis, Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita will speak

* Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

* The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. The Best Friends vs. The Kingdom to determine the WrestleDream challengers for ROH World Tag Team Champions Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF

* AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn defend against The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver

* Appearances by Ortiz, Swerve Strickland, Chris Jericho and others

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us later on for full Rampage coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.