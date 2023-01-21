Coming of another very strong episode of Dynamite this week, it seems like the build to Rampage has begun. Let’s check out the card for tonight:

Brian Cage vs. Willy Mack

Daniel Garcia vs. Action Andretti

Ethan Page vs. Jungle Boy

AEW Rampage 1/20/23

Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Excalibur are on the call tonight.

Match #1. Jungle Boy vs. Ethan Page

Page attacks Jungle Boy as he’s posing on the top rope, looking for the Ego’s Edge, but Jungle Boy gets free and both men tumble to the outside. Matt Hardy and Private Party are here with Page, but Jungle Boy hits a suicide dive that takes out everyone. Jungle Boy hits a tieres back inside the ring and a dropkick. Page uses the distraction from Stokely to get the upper hand and send Jungle Boy into the guardrail on the outside. Big back breaker by Page, who now focuses the attack on the lower lumbar region. Page sends Jungle Boy to the floor with a clothesline but Jungle Boy fights back with some big chops on the floor. Page tosses Jungle Boy face-first into the ring post and Jungle Boy is in trouble. Gorilla press by Page inside the ring, Ultimate Warrior style. Page sends Jungle Boy into the ropes but Jungle Boy rebounds with a big diving lariat. Back and forth here as Page catches a diving Jungle Boy with a big power slam. Two count, Page looks for the Twist of Fate but Jungle Boy backs Page into the corner and delivers some mounted punches. Stokely hops up on the apron and eats a few punches of his own. The distraction allows Page to hit the Twist of Fate and get a 2.99 as Jungle Boy gets his food on the ropes. Page sends Hardy for Jungle Boy, but Hook’s music hits! Jungle Boy rolls up Page from behind, but Page holds on to Hardy’s hair to reverse it, before Matt inadvertently swats Page away, allowing Jungle Boy to get the pin!

Winner: Jungle Boy

Rating: **1/2. Perfectly acceptable wrestling match here, albeit a bit underwhelming considering the talent in the ring. Page and company can get their heat back and it’s nice to see Jungle Boy put some wins together.

Page grabs the mic and tells JungleHook that Matt owes him and challenges them to a tag match on Wednesday.

Tony Schiavone is here in the ring with Ortiz. Tony asks Ortiz to explain what happened at the end of the tag match last week with the House of Black. Ortiz says Eddie has lost it, attempting to hit a woman with a chair, and that’s a line that you don’t cross. Ortiz says he wants to talk to Eddie instead.

Enter Eddie Kingston… chair in hand.

Ortiz says this is the only way to get Eddie’s attention. Ortiz asked Eddie if that’s how his mother and father raised him, to hit a woman? Ortiz says Homicide would think Eddie was a coward… and that’s enough for Eddie to blast Ortiz with a chair. NOOOO EDDIE NOOOOO.

Match #2. Willie Mack vs. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana

LUCHA LIBRE to start as both men trade flipping counters to wrist locks and Mack misses a moonsault. Rising knee by Cage and a release German suplex. Broski boot by Cage in the corner now as Mack rolls to the apron. Mack fights back but Cage traps an arm and plants Cage with a Rock Bottom on the apron! Cage tosses Mack into the guard rail a bunch on the outside as we head to break. Back from break as Mack connects with a pump kick and a diving leg lariat. Cage charges again but find himself eating a lariat. Pop up elbow drop into a big Sky High by Mack! Two count. Super kick by Cage! F-5 should do it but Mack is out at two. Powerbomb by Cage, big knee, and a Drillclaw finishes this one.

Winner: Brian Cage

Rating: **1/2 Good showing for both guys here and I can’t help but think if you weren’t familiar with Willy Mack, you are now. That’s a big man to be moving like that, and Cage, well, is just a machine.

Match #3. Jade Cargill & Leila Grey vs. Jaida & Jordyn Vanity

Grey to start with one of the Vanity twins. Mat return by Leila but V1 (I’ll be doing that here) fights out. Flying shoulder block by Grey before sending V1 shoulder-fist into the middle turnbuckle. Diving corner dropkick by Grey. Tag to Jade, who looks frustrated that she even has to be here. Jade runs V1’s face into the turnbuckle a bunch before tagging Grey. Knees from the clinch by Grey and a neck breaker, before allowing V1 to tag V2. X-Factor by Grey who goes for the cover, but Jade says NOT TODAY and won’t let Grey make the cover, instead, Jade wants the tag. Jaded. Dunzo.

Winners: Jade Cargill & Leila Grey

Rating: NR.

Le Sex Gods vs. Ricky Starks & Action Andretti, Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker, and Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews are all announced for Dynamite this week.

Match #4. Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia

Sammy joins the commentary table for this one, as Garcia wears the pleather that Sammy picked out. Garcia attacks Andretti before the bell but Andretti responds with some heavy chops in the corner. Andretti ducks a clothesline and sends Garcia reeling with a head scissors. Bottom rope assisted twisting tornillo by Andretti gets two. Garcia retreats to the outside but Andretti hits a suicide dive and Garcia looks like he’s had enough. Garcia ducks a second attempt and hits a lariat on Andretti, before sending him into the guard rail. Back elbow by Garcia inside the ring gets two. Flying forearm by Andretti sets up the back breaker and neck breaker combo as Andretti goes on the offensive. Andretti heads up top but Garcia rolls to the outside, so Andretti lands on the apron and hits an Arabian press to the outside. Andretti rolls Garcia back in the ring and hits a split legged moonsault (which JR says is “Eddie Guerrero style”, but he means Rob Van Dam). Andretti hits a handspring off the ropes but Garcia catches him with a rear naked choke. Andretti fights out hits a super kick and follows up with torture rack into a neck breaker for a long two count. Garcia has had enough and hits a sit out cobra clutch slam by Garcia gets two. Dragon Tamer attempt but Andretti escapes. Andretti with a springboard twisting tornillo off the top that glances Garcia, but follows up with a running shooting star press and Andretti gets the pin!

Winner: Action Andretti

Rating: **3/4. The jet pack is officially strapped to Andretti as he gets a huge win over Garcia. Andretti looks very promising but seems like he needs to “tighten the screws” a bit, as some would say. Garcia losing here is an odd call but it seems to further the exit storyline of Garcia from the JAS.

Final Thoughts: Welp, this was a show alright. Very middle of the pack, paint by numbers, average edition of AEW Rampage. Nothing on the show was outwardly bad, but nothing seemed important either. Last week’s show is a tough one to follow, but there’s just not a lot of intrigue to these matches. 6/10.