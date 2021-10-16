It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their one-hour weekly AEW on TNT television program, which emanates this week from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal, Inner Circle vs. American Top Team, Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny and more.

Also scheduled for tonight is a one-hour “The Buy-In” pre-show starting at 9/8c on the AEW YouTube channel, featuring live matches with Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki, Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty and Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, October 15, 2021.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/15/2021)

The live stream for The Buy-In to AEW Rampage for tonight kicks off as the commentary team of Excalibur, Taz and Ricky Starks welcome us to the show.

Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

They run down the lineup for tonight and then Tay Conti’s theme hits and she heads down to the ring for the first match of the evening here on the pre-show for this week’s Rampage.

Conti settles into the ring and her music dies down. Now Santana Garrett makes her way out and settles inside the squared circle as well.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running. We see Conti jump off to a good start, working Garrett down to the mat and working a submission over until she escapes. Conti with a knee-block and an arm-drag on Garrett before popping back up and landing a big kick to the grill.

Garrett slows down Conti’s momentum with a nice back-elbow to the grill. She controls Conti on the mat and works her over in a submission that Taz calls the Muta lock. Conti eventually kicks the ankles of Garrett out to escape. Both girls take each other down face-first into the mat.

Conti fires back up and blasts Garrett with three back-to-back-to-back running boots to the face. She then hits her DD-Conti finisher and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Tay Conti

Lee Moriarty vs. Bobby Fish

After the complete American Top Team vs. Inner Circle vignette from the “Road To AEW Miami” special airs to promote tonight’s AEW Rampage main event trios match, we return inside the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL.

The theme for Lee Moriarty hits and out he comes for our second of three scheduled matches here on The Buy-In for AEW Rampage. He settles into the ring and his theme dies down.

Now the theme for Bobby Fish hits and out he comes. He settles in the ring as the commentators remind the viewers at home how well he performed against Sammy Guevara in his AEW in-ring debut.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. The fans immediately start chanting “Bobby! Bobby!” as he and Moriarty circle each other and begin trading kicks. Lee goes for a takedown and this one hits the mat. The two trade grappling holds and then work back up to their feet.

Moriarty gets control of Fish’s arm and is isolating the limb to focus his offensive attack on it. Fish uses his striking skills to escape but Moriarty goes right back to work on the same arm. He works over the arm for a bit but then Fish fires up and takes over. He hits a dragon screw on the leg of Moriarty and then shifts the momentum into his favor.

We hear the fans break out in dueling “Let’s go Bobby!” and “Let’s go Lee!” chants. Fish hits a springboard senton for a near fall as he continues to widen the offensive gap between himself and Moriarty. After Fish dominates things for a few minutes, Moriarty catches him with an elbow and begins taking over.

Lee strings together a nice offensive sequence as he picks up the pace in this match. He hits a running jumping stomp for a near fall. When they get back to their feet, the two trade strikes until Fish hits a nice Saito style suplex for a near fall of his own. Moriarty fires up and goes for a suplex, but Fish floats over and slaps a sleeper hold on him.

Fish follows up after Moriarty escapes with a jumping knee strike for a near fall. We see Fish with a crazy exploder suplex into the ropes on Moriarty. He follows that up with the knockout shot with a big kick for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Bobby Fish

Minoru Suzuki vs. Bryan Danielson

An elaborate Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki vignette airs ahead of the main event of The Buy-In for AEW Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL.

When we return inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Suzuki’s entrance music and the Japanese legend then makes his epic walk to the ring as the crowd gives him a superstar reaction.

He settles into the ring and then the equally familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme hits and out he comes, billed as “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. The fans do the loud “Yes!” chants as he settles in the ring.

Danielson and Suzuki go face-to-face as his music continues to play. The music finally dies down and then the bell sounds. The fans are doing loud “Holy sh*t!” and “AEW! AEW!” and “This is awesome!” chants before anything happens.

We hear the bell and here we go. The two lock hands for a test-of-strength to get this one off-and-running. Suzuki controls Danielson on the mat with a knee to the back as he yanks back on his head. Danielson fights back and then the crowd starts doing “Si! Si! Si!” chants.

Bryan and Minoru stand back up and don’t seem into the chants. The action continues and Danielson hits a long single leg attempt. Suzuki from his back dares Danielson to fight him on the ground. Danielson isn’t having it. The square off and agree to deliver back-and-forth chops.

Suzuki lands the first big one and Danielson sells it like it really hurt. Suzuki waits for his and Danielson launches a massive kick into his chest. Suzuki goes to do another chop and hits him hard, accidentally catching his mouth on the way, which Danielson smiles and acknowledges.

Danielson with another big kick in response. Suzuki holds Danielson’s head, which Danielson allows, and blasts him with a forearm to the face that seemed to almost legitimately knock him out. Brutal. Danielson’s cheek was cut open in the process. Danielson gets up after a bit and is pissed so he starts firing rapid-fire “Yes!” kicks at Suzuki.

He then blasts Suzuki with elbows to the collar bone over and over again while he’s seated on the mat. Suzuki gets a triangle choke on Danielson over the ropes. He ends up letting it go. He brings Danielson out to the floor with him and begins beating him down at ringside. When he gets him back in the ring, he works his arm over with submission attempts on the ground.

After being on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown for a few minutes, Danielson yanks Suzuki arm-first into the steel ring post. He gets on the ring apron and hits a running knee strike to Suzuki’s face. He brings him back in the ring and now it’s Danielson’s turn to deliver some punishment to Suzuki — which is exactly what he begins doing. Suzuki defiantly asks for more.

Danielson gets his cattle mutiliation submission on Suzuki on the mat. Suzuki rolls to escape but Danielson keeps it locked. Eventually Suzuki works his way free. Danielson fires up with repeated kicks to Suzuki, who keeps Hulking Up as Danielson beats on him more and more. Suzuki takes over and starts kicking Danielson. Danielson starts no selling and Hulking Up after each shot as well.

Suzuki gets a Fujiwara armbar on Danielson but Danielson gets to the ropes to break the hold. The ref tries backing Suzuki off but Suzuki calmly backs him out of the way, fixes his shirt and goes to grab Danielson, who yanks him right down into the LeBell Lock. Suzuki rolls and gets his feet on the ropes to break the hold. The two trade back-and-forth free shots to the face over-and-over-and-over again as the fans chant “No!” and “Si!” for each shot.

They end up both slumping down to the mat and the fans chant “AEW! AEW! AEW!” They go nose-to-nose, back up and trade more back-and-forth shots. They each stop and let out a war scream right in the others face before re-engaging with more exchanges. Cool stuff. Suzuki slaps a sleeper on Danielson. Danielson escapes. Suzuki slaps it on again. Danielson escapes again and goes for an oma plata. Suzuki escapes. They each hit the ropes and Danielson lands his running knee strike for the pin fall victory. Absolutely excellent main event on The Buy-In for AEW Rampage.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Matt Sydal vs. CM Punk

Once the Danielson-Suzuki classic wraps up, we head to an extensive video package hyping the showdown that will kick off the main AEW Rampage on TNT broadcast, as CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal starts things off in a match that will air without any commercial breaks.

Matt Sydal’s theme hits inside the arena and he heads down to the ring as The Buy-In stream wraps up and the commentators tell us to tune into TNT for the rest of tonight’s action.

On TNT, the regular weekly Rampage signature open airs and then we shoot live again inside the James L. Knight Center where Excalibur formally welcomes us to the show.

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of CM Punk, as “Cult of Personality” begins playing and the fans in Miami immediately break out in “CM Punk!” chants.

“The Best in the World” makes his way out to a huge pop, soaks in the scene, reminds everyone that it is, in fact, clobbering time. He then begins heading down to the ring.

Taz points out a “Punk fears Hook” sign in the crowd on commentary as Punk’s theme dies down. The thunderous “CM Punk!” chants, however, do not. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running.

Before locking up, Punk walks forward and shakes hands with Sydal. They have a nice sign of sportsmanship and then begin going at it. Punk takes Sydal down but Sydal counters him and isolates his arm. He gets an inside-out top wrist lock on Punk after an arm-drag.

Punk gets himself free after grabbing Sydal’s hair. They lock up and Punk takes Sydal’s back. Sydal and Punk exchange holds and reversals, going down to the mat and back up over-and-over again. Sydal goes for a crucifix pin attempt but Punk kicks out. Punk gets Sydal’s leg and jokes about being dizzy as the fans pop.

Sydal starts to take over. He settles into the offensive lead for several minutes, mixing strikes to the legs with kicks and upstairs with his hands and additional kicks, as well as ground and submission work. Punk goes for the GTS out of nowhere, but Sydal avoids it. Sydal goes for the lightning spiral but Punk avoids it and connects with a dropkick.

The fans break out in loud “CM Punk!” chants again as “The Best in the World” starts to fire up on offense. He catches Sydal coming off the ropes with a nice flying leg lariat. Sydal responds with one of his own and then hits a running knee to the face of Punk in the corner of the ring.

The fans boo as he taunts the crowd before going back to work on Punk on the hard part of the ring apron. Punk counters him and hits a big bodyslam on said-hart-part of the ring apron. Punk lets a big smile out as we are treated to a replay of the painful spot that Sydal just endured.

Punk yells “Bodyslam” to the commentators to joke about the references they made on the show last week to good old fashioned bodyslams being painful and effective. The fans chant “GTS” at Punk when they get back in the ring. Punk hangs Sydal upside down in the tree of woe in the corner and then begins putting the boots to him.

Both Punk and Sydal end up climbing to the top-rope in the corner. They exchange strikes up there and eventually land a crushing shot on each other at the same time that results in both flying backwards, bouncing off the ring apron and crashing and burning on the floor. They take a while to get back to their feet as the commentators remind us there is no commercial breaks during this match.

Sydal goes for the lightning spiral again but again Punk avoids it. Punk catches Sydal in the corner with a rising knee to the grill before following up with a short-clothesline for a near fall. Punk climbs up to the middle rope but Sydal leaps and pulls Punk down with a flying hurricanrana for a near fall. Sydal goes for a submission on the mat but Punk reverses into the anaconda vice. Sydal gets his foot on the ropes to force the hold to be broken.

CM Punk goes for the Pepsi Twist but Sydal avoids it and blasts Punk with a roundhouse kick. He picks Punk up for the lightning spiral. He hits it and goes for the cover but Punk manages to kick out at two. The commentators put over the significance of Punk kicking out of that move. The fans chant “CM Punk!” as Sydal plays the frustration before climbing to the top rope. Punk moves and then catches Sydal in the Samoan Drop position before hoisting him up in the air for a GTS. 1-2-3. Punk wins in an excellent match. After the bout, we head to a commercial break … our first since The Buy-In began almost 90 minutes ago!

Winner: CM Punk

The Dark Order Issue A Challenge To The Young Bucks

We return from the break to The Dark Order. They talk about how they are back on the same page. They put out a challenge to The Young Bucks, noting they know they’ll get involved in the “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega match for the AEW Championship.

Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny

We head back inside the James L. Knight Center where The Bunny is already in the ring. Ruby Soho’s theme hits and she makes her way out.

Soho settles into the ring and then Taz sings along with her theme on commentary. Justin Roberts introduces Soho and then The Bunny, who as noted, is already in the ring when we return from the break.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this women’s contest. Soho dominates the action early on, hitting a couple of nice, deep arm-drags. She works The Bunny over a bit but then The Bunny fights back into competitive form and eventually takes over.

The Bunny kicks Soho in the grill and then smashes her face-first into the turnbuckle in the corner. She roars while looking directly in the camera as we head to a mid-match commercial break while the action continues.

We return from the break and we see Soho in the middle of making a fired up comeback as the fans inside the James L. Knight Center cheer her on. The Bunny rushes in behind her in the corner, only to get whacked with an elbow to the jaw.

Ruby continues to dominate the action until The Bunny hoists Soho up. Soho escapes and then The Bunny runs into the same back-elbow in the corner of the ring. The Bunny then crotches Soho in the corner and blasts her with a big kick.

She hits a German suplex to bring her down the hard way. She goes for the cover but Soho kicks out at two. The Bunny goes for her finisher but Soho hits a backslide out of nowhere and manages to score the pin fall victory.

Winner: Ruby Soho

After The Match: Penelope Ford & The Bunny Attack!

As soon as the match ends, Soho rolls out of the ring and looks surprised. She goes to get up but as soon as she does, Penelope Ford rushes from the backstage area and takes Soho out. She brings her back in the ring and now she and The Bunny double-team her. Ford brings out the brass knuckles and puts them on. She decks Soho with them with a big knockout shot.

Mark Henry Interviews Tonight’s Main Event Participants

We shoot backstage to Mark Henry who is ready for his three-way split-screen interview ahead of tonight’s main event. He starts with The American Top Team. Dan Lambert takes his usual cracks and jokes at the “Inner Circle-jerks” and then we go to Chris Jericho, who makes fun of Lambert’s face-fat and calls them b*tches. Henry says we’re moments away from our AEW Trios main event and then Excalibur talks us into a pre-main event commercial break.

Inner Circle vs. American Top Team

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of “Judas in My Mind” as the fans inside the James L. Knight Center sing along to the lyrics of the song while Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara settle into the ring.

Their music dies down and then the American Top Team makes their way out led by Dan Lambert. He cuts off Justin Roberts during the introduction. He yells at the fans for singing the Inner Circle to the ring in ATT’s hometown. He demands respect and says for them to put their music on and sing them to the ring right now.

No music comes on but they settle into the ring led by Jorge Masvidal, Dan Lambert and Paige Van Zant. We’ve got Junior Dos Santos and The Men of the Year — Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky — represented in the American Top Team group.

The legal participants in the match remain in the ring while everyone else eventually powders out to the floor at ringside. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our main event of the evening here in this AEW Trios match.

Guevara and Sky kick things off for their respective teams and these two immediately go at it. Sky beats Guevara down with repeated elbow strikes early on. Ricky Starks keeps complaining on commentary about fireworks from Chris Jericho’s entrance hurting his eye.

Meanwhile, Guevara hits a beautiful dropkick and takes over on Sky. He tags in Jericho, who picks up where he left off, taking it to one-half of The Men of the Year. Eventually, the tag is made to Junior Dos Santos. He comes in as the commentators talk about the big fight feel in the building.

We see JDS get the big monster killer treatment, as he manhandles Jericho like a ragdoll. “Le Champion” tags out and brings in the MMA tough guy from his team, as Hager enters the match. JDS goes to work on Hager early on with strikes but Hager hoists him up and runs him across the ring like a pissed off Matt Hughes who just got low-blowed behind the referee’s back, before slamming him down.

This doesn’t last long, however, as JDS begins pummeling Hager again and then tags in Sky to pick up where he left off. Instead, Hager runs him over with a lariat and then tags in Jericho. Jericho picks up where he left off and after laying out Sky he rolls out to the floor. He gets in Jorge Masvidal’s face until Ethan Page jumps off the ring apron to take out “Le Champion.” We head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Sky working over Jericho. He tags Dos Santos back in, who manhandles Jericho some more, hitting a nice running bodyslam that gets a big reaction from the fans. Page tags in and goes to work on Jericho until “Le Champion” slows him down with a big enzugiri that connects.

Finally, Jericho is able to make the much-needed tag to Guevara. Guevara hits a double springboard to take out one of the Men of the Year. He hits the spanish fly to take out the other and then he runs and knocks JDS off the ring apron. He goes for the cover but this one is still going. Jericho hits the ring as well and now he and “The Spanish God” fire up and hit double-team spots and individual high spots that keeps the crowd roaring. Jericho hits the lionsault on Sky and goes for the cover but Page hits the ring to break it up.

We see JDS ragdoll Hager and slam him face-first into the ring apron. On the floor he does the same and then he picks JDS up like he’s nothing. Hager escapes and he hoists JDS up and puts him through a table with big powerful emphasis. In the ring, we see Jericho and Sky trading shots as the fans break out in a “This is awesome!” chant. Jericho gets Sky in the Walls of Jericho. Paige Van Zant jumps the rail to provide the distraction. While distraction, the ref doesn’t see as Masvidal hits the ring and blasts Jericho with his running flying knee. Sky then pins him for the win.

Winners: American Top Team

After The Match: The Action Continues!

Once the match wraps up, we see American Top Team grow in size as other smaller names from the crowd hit the ring to help in the post match beatdown of the Inner Circle while Paige Van Zant snaps selfies and the fans fill the arena with boos. Eventually, Santana and Ortiz come out with the Dead Presidents movie face paint on to make the save and run off the ATT guys. The Inner Circle stand tall as ATT retreats to the back. The fans chant “Inner Circle!” as we go off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!