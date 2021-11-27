It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns to the Wintrust Arena with the latest edition of their Friday night one-hour television program on TNT.
On tap for tonight’s Black Friday special edition of Rampage is Britt Baker vs. Riho in a “Black Friday Deal Match” where if Riho wins, she will earn an AEW Women’s Title shot against Baker.
Also scheduled for the show this evening is Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta in tag-team action, as well as Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia in a singles match.
Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, November 26, 2021.
AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/26/2021)
Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest AEW Rampage results and updates from Chicago, Ill.
