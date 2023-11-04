Big lucha triple threat match highlights tonight’s Rampage:

Penta el Zero Miedo vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander

Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue

Trent vs. Daniel Garcia

Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Gunn Club

AEW Rampage 11/3/23

From the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Paul Wight are on the call tonight.

Match #1. Penta el Zero Miedo vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Komander

Made in Japan to Vikingo by Penta after a shotgun dropkick to Komander! Vikingo launches Komander over the top to the floor, landing in a hurricanrana to Penta! Cartwheel off the barricade by Vikingo into a head scissors to Komander. Slingblade by Penta to both men. Enziguiri by Vikingo to Komander and an outside in middle rope twisting Phoenix Splash for two. Plancha by Penta takes out both guys on the outside. Phew. Breathe. Overhand chop by Penta to Komander back inside the ring now. QTV watches on from the back. Overhand chop to Vikingo. Penta throws the glove to Alex and chops Komander. Another chop to Vikingo. Both men are just resting on the ropes and taking these. Outside the ring, Penta gorilla presses Komander onto the guard rail and focuses the attack on Vikingo back inside the ring. Running enziguiri by Penta in the corner. Penta misses a charge and Vikingo superkicks him in the face from the apron. Vikingo walks the ropes and looks for a dropkick but Komander comes out of nowhere with a big powerbomb. Rope walk Shooting Star Press by Komander but Penta counters into a Code Breaker. Springboard Crucifix Bomb by Vikingo! Springboard Canadian Destroyer by Komander! All three men are down. Vikingo and Komander exchange chops on the apron, but Vikingo shoves Komander to the floor from the top rope. Penta has Vikingo in an electric chair on the apron but Vikingo hits the POISONRANA ON THE APRON! All three men are on the apron as Vikingo jumps off the top into a superkick by Penta. Gory Bomb by Penta and a Fear Factor by Penta on the apron to Komander! Wow. Penta and Vikingo in the ring now and Penta picks him up in a Death Valley Driver and spings him into a powerslam. Two count. Side Effect by Vikingo and a superkick. 630 senton by Vikingo but Komander breaks up the pin! Argentine backbreaker into a gut buster by Komander and a imploding Phoenix Splash to Vikingo but Penta breaks it up with a punt to the face. Fear Factor by Penta to Komander ON TOP OF VIKINGO. That’ll do it.

Winner: Penta el Zero Miedo

Rating: ***3/4. Listen, if you take away any sense of psychology and watched this match for what it was, this was an insane spot fest. Was Penta was up about three seconds after finding himself on the business end of an apron Poisonrana? Also yes. But I couldn’t turn away from this match, so, there it is.

Match #2. Christoper Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Gunn Club

Low kicks by Sydal to Austin to start. Double arm ringers and a round house into a clothesline to the back of the head by Daniels and Sydal. Twisting moonsault by Sydal gets two. Austin misses a charge in the corner but Colten drops Daniels with a right hand. Dropkick by Colten gets two. Knee lift and lariat combo by The Gunns gets two. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Austin who drops Colten, as Daniels suplexes Austin. Tag to Sydal and he cleans house with jumping spin kicks. Meteora by Sydal to Austin gets two. Austin dumps Daniels to the outside and Sydal gets a roll up for two. High kick to Austin gets two. Sydal misses a corner charge and the 3:10 to Yuma finishes this one out of nowhere.

Winners: The Gunn Club

Rating: **. It was short and sweet, but it was good.

The Gunns take the mic and tell MJF they’re taking the taking the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship.

Danhausen is back! Wait, he’s wrong, it’s next week. Danhausen leaves.

Alex Marvez is with The Outcasts. Ruby Soho is lamenting her recent in-ring struggles, and Saraya cuts her off. Saraya says Ruby has to forget Toni Storm and stick with her kid. Saraya walks off as Angelo Parker shows up and offers to comb Ruby’s hair. Ruby declines. Matt Menard wants to know what happened on Wednesday night? He should have taken the bat and cracked Jericho, but he doesn’t have the dog in him. Parker doesn’t want to do this right now, and is going to go talk to Garcia.

Match #3. Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue

Blue tries to stomp the foot of Shafir but gets dumped to the outside. Shafir charges Blue on the apron and gets an elbow for her troubles, and a DDT on the apron. Blue takes Shafir to the outside and pummels her under the apron. Back in the ring and Shafir grabs a low single leg but Blue tries to fight out, unsuccessfully. Back to their feet and it’s a rolling elbow by Blue. Two count. Snap suplex by Blue. Shafir fights back with some knees to the body from the clinch and a back suplex. Blue trips her up and gets two as we go to commercial break. Back from break and a crossbody by Blue gets two. Leg sweep and some roundhouse kicks to the back of Blue by Shafir. Gutwrench suplex gets two. Dropkick by Blue and the low rebound enziguiri. Blue looks for a cover but Shafir counters into a guillotine choke. Shafir lets go of the choke and screams that Blue but her. Pair of superkicks by Blue and Code Blue finishes this one.

Winner: Skye Blue

Rating: **1/4. Good win for Blue, and the match was fine.

Match #4. Trent? vs. Daniel Garcia

Quick crucifix by Trent and a knife edge chop by Garcia. Both men fight to the outside as Trent comes off the middle rope with a moonsault to the floor! SHEER DROP BRAINBUSTER on the floor by Trent! Trent breaks the count and then tosses him into the guard rail and some chairs on the outside. Trent in control now back inside the ring as we return from break. Garcia is seated on the top rope and Trent brings him down to the mat with a big superplex. Short-arm clothesline by Trent. Two. Three. Garcia ducks under a fourth attempt and connects with a German suplex. Running double knees in the corner by Garcia and a rolling brainbuster for two. Garcia teases a piledriver but Rent counters. Roll through and a half and half suplex by Trent. Death Valley Driver by Trent gets two. Garcia tries a clothesline but Trent hits a German suplex of his own. Make that two. Three. Garcia breaks the hands and hits a German suplex of his own. Two. Garcia looks for a third but Trent breaks free. Big boot by Garcia and a jumping knee by Trent as both men hit clotheslines. FIGHTING SPIRIT but Trent gets German suplexed and rolls through. Sexy Chucky Knee by Trent! Piledriver gets a long two. Elbows by Trent. Tornado DDT by Trent but Garcia responds with an open-handed slap to the face. DANCE BY GARCIA. Piledriver by Garcia gets two! Garcia pounds on the back of the neck of Trent and locks in the crossface and Trent taps!

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Rating: ***1/2. This was a heck of battle back and forth here. Garcia is such a good wrestler and Trent always lives up to the occasion, as I’m often reminded of his G1 run a few years back. Great main event here.

Garcia grabs the mic and says he’s been keeping score. Because Garcia is so good at keeping score, it’s been six months since Garcia has had a single’s match. There’s only one way to jump the line at AEW, so Garcia calls out MJF! Garcia has a fetish for Gold and nobody wants it more than he does. Garcia wants MJF to step in the ring with one of the best professional wre–.. sports entertainers.. in the world.

Final Thoughts: Entertaining episode of Rampage tonight, albeit not a heck of a lot of star power… the wrestling was good and that’s all you can ask for in an hour show. The opener was a car crash and the fans loved it, and the main event was the polar opposite, so the variety is important. 7.5/10.