A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Excalibur did his usual speed-read through updates to lineups for updated AEW programming.

While running down the card for Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, a new women’s bout pitting Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura was announced.

Previously announced for the show is The Acclaimed’s National 69 Day Celebration, Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer, Ricky Starks & Big Bill & Gates of Agony vs. LFI & FTR, as well as AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland.

