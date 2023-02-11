AEW is still emanating from the Lone Star State tonight as we’ve got an All-Atlantic title defense and we hear from one of half of the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, Mark Briscoe:

AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Kip Sabian, Butcher & Blade vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Ryan Nemeth vs. Jungle Boy

Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below! AEW Rampage 2/10/23 Match #1 – BCC vs. Sabian, Butcher and Blade Yuta and Sabian start where Wheeler gets the early advantage and a quick rollup for two. Yuta to the outside but Claudio has made a tag and powers Sabian down. The newly bald Butcher comes in for a shoulderblock battle with neither man giving an inch. Tag to Mox who gets in some kicks and we go back to Yuta, who suffers a back body drop from the Butcher. Sabian comes in with a unique Stunner and a corner senton. Back to Butcher for some chopping and a tag to the Blade. The heels continue the advantage as Sabian comes in but Wheeler gets a second rope dropkick and gets the tag to Moxley. He slugs away on Sabian in the corner and gets back to back suplexes. Kimura lock and hammer elbows by Moxley. Moxley finds himself in the heel corner and gets crotch posted and suplexed on the floor by Butcher and Blade. Sabian with a moonsault as we head to commercial. Back with Sabian and Mox at the top turnbuckle as Kip attempts a hurricanrana but Mox counters with a powerbomb. Butcher tags in but eats a lariat from Mox, who gets the hot tag to Claudio. Blade in for the heels as Claudio runs wild with European uppercuts. Penelope Ford tries a distraction, but Claudio is a machine and can’t be stopped. More uppercuts and a Giant Swing attempt but Sabian jumps in to stop it, only to get the Swing on himself. Blade gets a sneaky rollup for two. Claudio right back to it with a Sharpshooter. Butcher assaults Claudio to break it up. Butcher and Blade hit a double team move for two, as Wheeler returns to break up the pin. Claudio with almost an Attitude Adjustment for two. Wheeler Yuta gets rocket launched to the floor, as Sabian springboards into a cutter from Moxley and the European Uppercut from Claudio for the win.

Winner: BCC

Rating: **3/4. Pretty solid chaotic six man tag that keeps the BCC strong as a unit.

Darby moves on from the TNT title and Sting says they will go out in blaze of glory.

On next week’s Dynamite, Adam Cole sits down with Renee Paquette for an interview.

Meanwhile, Ricky Starks cuts a promo on Chris Jericho, setting up Starks vs Garcia for next week.

Annnndddd here come the Impractical Jokers. Super. They make fun of Jericho for having a “small bat”. The JAS attacks from behind and put the Jokers through a table.

Dustin Rhodes cuts a promo on Swerve Strickland backstage and gets attacked by Swerve’s flunkies. Rhodes vs. Swerve is set up for next week.

Match #2 – Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir

Marina attacks quickly and goes to work on the arm of Ruby. Headlock takeover by Shafir is reversed by Soho and she gets her own armbar. Shafir back to the arm but now Ruby chops away in the corner and gets a spear in the corner as we go to commercial. Ruby with a shoulder catcher suplex for a two count as we return. Soho to the top as Shafir avoids a footstomp as the ladies exchange headbutts. Ruby gets the Destination Unknown for the win.

Winner: Ruby Soho

Rating: *1/2. More of an extended squash for Ruby, as it should have been.

Saraya and Toni Storm come out post match, but Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter attack.

Backstage with Mark Briscoe, he gets interrupted by Smart Mark Sterling and his crew, including Josh Woods.

Match #3 – “Jungleboy” Jack Perry vs. Ryan Nemeth

Perry with a quick dropkick and tope suicida to the outside. Nemeth rolls through a crossbody for two and gets a DDT. Corner charge is missed by Nemeth and Perry gets a superkick and sliced bread. Elbow strike to the back of the head wins it for Jack Perry.

Winner: “Jungleboy” Jack Perry

Rating: NR. This was a quick squash for Perry.

Post match Brian Cage walks out to threaten Perry.

Backstage Ortiz cuts a promo on Eddie Kingston and offers to fight him.

Mark Henry introduces us to the main event.

Renee interviews an anxious Hangman Page. Page gets on Renee’s case for Moxley getting a cheap win. Sabian and Penelope Ford interrupt to give Hangman the business.

On Dynamite it’s a Texas Tornado match between Mox/Claudio and Rush/Vance.

Match #4 – All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Danhausen accompanies Cassidy to the ring. Orange can’t go for the pockets as Moriarty stops him and steals his glasses. Orange reverses a hammerlock and gets his sunglasses back. Moriarty with a waistlock takedown. Orange puts his hands in his pockets to break that. Dropkick and kip up by Cassidy. Ten turnbuckle shots by Orange and he goes to the top and misses something, which allows Moriarty to work on the arm. To the apron, where Moriarty drives the arm into the apron as we take a commercial break. We’re back with Cassidy doing his comeback and hitting a Michinoku Driver for two. To the top, but Moriarty takes the champion down with an armdrag. Cassidy counters with Stundog Millionaire and a sleeper. Moriarty counters out with an armbreaker and hammers away on the right arm of Cassidy. Stokely, wearing a cast from his run in with Hook on Dynamite, looks to attack but Danhausen steps in. Cassidy manages a tope suicida DDT on the outside and another diving top-rope DDT on the inside. Orange tries the Orange Punch, but Moriarty counters with a lariat. The champion manages Beach Break however for two. Orange Punch hits, but with the bad arm. As Orange crawls for the pin, Moriarty counters with a submission but gets cradled for the pin. Winner: Orange Cassidy Rating: ***. Solid wrestling in this one and Orange is always a fun guy to watch.

Satnam Singh walks out, as Lethal and Jarrett sneak attack Orange Cassidy with their well earned Golden Globe award. The Best Friends look to save but get beaten down as well. Jarrett looks for the guitar shot, but the Acclaimed run out to make the save. That was a whole lot of unexpected run-ins.

Final Thoughts: Well, while I don’t think there was anything actively bad on the show, nothing much major of note occurred. Most of the storyline advancement was done in backstage promos, and two of the matches were essentially squashes. That said, the opener and main event were fun, but there isn’t much to go out of your way to see on this episode. 5.5/10.