Madcap Moss is the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX was headlined by Moss winning a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way over Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, and Santos Escobar. Moss got the pin on Mysterio. Moss then celebrated with girlfriend Emma while GUNTHER and Imperium watched from a luxury box in the arena.

Moss vs. GUNTHER for the title will now take place during next Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown from Montreal.

This will be the first-ever singles match between Moss and GUNTHER. As noted this week at this link, GUNTHER recently hit a big milestone in his title reign. GUNTHER won the WWE Intercontinental Title on the June 10, 2022 edition of SmackDown by defeating Ricochet in singles action. Since then the leader of Imperium has retained seven times on TV – over Ricochet twice, over Shinsuke Nakamura, over Sheamus twice, over Rey Mysterio, over Braun Strowman.

Below are several shots from tonight’s Fatal 4 Way:

https://twitter.com/btsportwwe/status/1624238809046024193

WOW!!!@MadcapMoss wins and gets his first title opportunity EVER in WWE!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VNaMNU3sGp — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 11, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.