– This week’s special taped Saturday edition of AEW Rampage on TNT opened up from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are on commentary.

– AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs retained over Penta El Zero M. Harley Cameron, Aaron Solo and QT Marshall were with Hobbs, while Alex Abrahantes was with Penta. Harley filmed the match for QTV as the action spilled to the floor and Penta was sent into the ring post, then into the barriers. At one point, Hobbs distracted the referee and QT tied Penta’s mask to the bottom rope so Hobbs could continue the assault. Towards the end, Penta went for Fear Factor but QT distracted him with a chair on the apron. Solo attacked Penta but got hit with Fear Factor. Hobbs then hit Penta with the title belt, then hit Town Business, and got the pin. After the match, Hobbs and QT attacked Abrahantes butt Rey Fenix made the save.

– A promo for Jeff Cobb vs. IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega aired for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

– Ricky Starks came to thee ring to call out Juice Robinson. Juice came out but turned his back on Starks, then forced Starks to keep chasing him around. Robinson kept getting away and said he wouldn’t fight Starks tonight or next week in St. Louis because he hates Missouri. Juice wants the match to be held in the city that still has respect – New York City. The match was later confirmed for the April 5 Dynamite on Long Island.

– Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal cut promos to complain about how AEW referees have screwed them over.

– AEW World Trios Champion Brody King defeated Jake Hager. Julia Hart accompanied King and at one point Anna Jay ran down and laid her out. King was distracted but he fought Hager out and hit the All Seeing Eye for the pin.

– Swerve Strickland was backstage with rapper Tech N9ne. He promised to win the war against Keith Lee, teasing a new Mogul Affiliate that we won’t expect.

– Taya Valkyrie defeated Leila Grey. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling were with Grey. Sterling had the cease & desist letter for Taya to stop using the Road to Valhalla move, but it was noted on commentary that this is just a threatening letter, not a legal court order. Taya squashed Grey and hit Road to Valhalla for the win. After the match, Sterling tried to give the C&D to Taya but she laid him out with Road to Valhalla.

– Matt Menard and Angelo Parker joined the announcers for commentary on the main event.

– The Acclaimed defeated The Kingdom. Billy Gunn was with The Acclaimed while Maria Kanellis was with The Kingdom. At one point Gunn hit the apron after a crotch chop from The Kingdom. Maria distracted Max Caster, which allowed The Kingdom to double team him. Maria threw her boot in to use as a weapon but Gunn ended up chasing her up thee ramp. Top Flight appeared and seemingly escorted Maria to the back. Gunn then clotheslined Mike Bennett at ringside. The referee caught Matt Taven with Maria’s boot, and this led to a hot tag from Anthony Bowen. Bowen hit the Arrival on Taven, then Caster hit the Mic Drop for the pin. After the match, Menard and Parker gave a standing ovation to The Acclaimed. They mentioned earlier that they will be taking The Acclaimed out for a night on the town, at Chris Jericho’s expense. Gunn tried to put on Maria’s boot while The Acclaimed scissored to end Rampage.

