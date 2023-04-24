AEW Rampage is set to air outside of its normal timeslot for the fifth straight week.

The May 5 edition of AEW Rampage on TNT will air at 5:30pm ET instead of 10pm due to the NHL Playoffs. The official TNT schedule shows that NHL On TNT coverage will air through the rest of the night following Rampage.

The April 14 Rampage aired at 9:42pm ET due to coverage of the NBA Playoffs, while last week’s Rampage aired on a Saturday, but in the 10pm timeslot. This week’s Rampage is scheduled to air on Friday at 5:30pm ET, also due to NHL coverage. Rampage was also moved twice in March due to NCAA Basketball and coverage of the United States Men’s National Soccer Team game vs. Granada.

This week’s Rampage will be taped on Wednesday from the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL. The only match announced as of this writing is a tag team bout with Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes facing opponents to be announced in the show opener. The May 5 Rampage will be taped next Wednesday from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.