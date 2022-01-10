Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 588,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 12.14% from the previous week’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage, which drew 453,000 viewers on New Year’s Eve.

The first Rampage of 2022 drew a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 26.31% from the previous week’s New Year’s Smash episode, which drew a 0.19 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.24 rating represents 308,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 23.2% from the 250,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.19 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.24 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #21 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #63 in viewership for the night on cable. This is even with the previous week’s #63 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the best audience and key demo rating since the Holiday Bash Christmas episode, which aired on a Saturday night. For the regular Friday night timeslot, this was the best audience since the November 5 live episode, and the best key demo rating since October 29. Friday’s viewership was up 12.14% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 26.31% from the previous week.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Falcons on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.71 key demo rating, drawing 1.772 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.311 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.23 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.068 million viewers, also drawing a 0.45 key demo rating. Shark Tank on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.75 rating, also drawing 4.585 million viewers.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm on TNT, previously taped from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The show featured a full card advertised ahead of time and spoilers were available for the following line-up – Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas, Hook vs. Aaron Solow, Riho and Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, plus the main event, which was Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a No DQ, No Rules, No Holds Barred match.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode

