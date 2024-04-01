The viewership numbers are in for the March 29th edition of AEW Rampage on the TNT network.

The program drew 350,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the March 20th episode, which was preempted to Wednesday and aired immediately after the March 20th episode of Dynamite. That episode had 541,000 viewers and scored a 0.18 in the key demo, but as a reminder, that was not the show’s normal time slot.

Rampage featured Deonna Purrazzo and Mariah May in action, as well as Dustin Rhodes facing The Butcher and Roderick strong taking on Matt Menard. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.