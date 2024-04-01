The viewership numbers are in for the March 29th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to SportsMediaWatch, the program drew 2,201,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.60 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the March 22nd episode, which drew 2,235,000 viewers and scored a 0.61 in the key demo. The blue-brand was going up against multiple games in the NCAA March Madness tournament that aired on CBS, TBS, and ESPN.

SmackDown featured Jade Cargill signing her contract for the brand, then got involved in a brawl following the Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai main event. It was also revealed on the show by Paul Heyman that Roman Reigns was the one who ordered The Rock to attack Cody Rhodes on Raw.

