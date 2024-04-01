Earlier today, WWE superstar CM Punk appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour to promote WrestleMania 40, where the Second City Saint was asked about his time in AEW. Punk was honest about his departure, and even discussed the Brawl In incident with Jack Perry, how he thinks Tony Khan isn’t running his business correctly, and more. You can read highlights of that interview here.

The interview has been widely discussed ever since it dropped, especially due to Punk’s controversial comments about his former boss, Tony Khan, and his very public exit from AEW. Fightful Select has released a report revealing what the backstage reaction was to this interview on the AEW side. There have been several talents in AEW who have since taken to social media to write about their love for AEW and how much it helped wrestling. The report notes that this was done to support the company more than disparage Punk. One AEW source said that the interview with Punk was bound to happen, and that they hope to never hear from it again until fences are mended (if that ever happens).

A different AEW talent admits that the incident between Punk, Perry, and The Elite all could have prevented by all sides. “Punk is happy, AEW talented moved on, so hopefully everyone just learns from it and makes amends in the future.” Fightful adds that Punk’s recounting of the Jack Perry disagreement prior to their fight was accurate.