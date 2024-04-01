A good bit of promotion.

WWE superstar and women’s world champion Rhea Ripley appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour today to promote this weekend’s WrestleMania 40 premium live event, where Mami will be defending her title against Becky Lynch. During the chat Ripley criticized Lynch for going soft, adding that she doesn’t want to wrestle “Becky Lynch the mom,” but “The Man” version. Well, Ripley nearly got her wish.

Moments after Lynch busted through the doors and attempted to attack Ripley on Helwani’s show, but was held back by security. You can see clips of the attempted attack below.

Becky Lynch just showed up & confronted Rhea Ripley on The MMA Hour & is held back by security. WOW.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0sq4LxVjza — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 1, 2024