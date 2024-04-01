WWE continues to smash records.

Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to reveal that this evening’s edition of Raw will be the largest domestic gate in the show’s long history. The episode takes place from the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, and is the final edition of the red-brand before this weekend’s WrestleMania 40 premium live event.

The Game writes, “We’re not even a full day into #WrestleMania Week, and the @WWEUniverse is already smashing records. Tonight’s #WWERaw in Brooklyn will be the largest domestic gate in the history of the red brand. @barclayscenter.”

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-The Rock and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-DIY & New Day vs. The Judgment Day

-Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupree vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

-First Hour Will Be Commercial Free