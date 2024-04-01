A huge match gets added to night two of WWE WrestleMania 40.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media and announced that Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits will battle Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain in a six-man tag team matchup. That’s not all. Aldis added that since Mania was in Philly the two teams will face-off in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WRESTLEMANIA 40:

-The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins – Night One

-Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match) – Night Two

-Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain (Philadelphia Street Fight Match) – Night Two

-Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship Match) – Night Two

-Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Championship Match)

-Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s World Championship Match)

-Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

-Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship Match)

-The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) (WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match)

-LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

-Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio