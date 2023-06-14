AEW has reportedly reached a deal for Collision to air in the UK on Wednesday nights via ITV 4.

The AEW Collision premiere, scheduled for this Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, will air on ITV 4 in the UK on Wednesday, June 21, according to F4Wonline.com.

The timeslot was not confirmed past that the show will air on Wednesdays, and at least some episodes will air at 9pm.

Dynamite and Rampage currently air on ITV 4 in revolving timeslots on Friday and Tuesday, respectively. Dynamite usually airs at 9pm, but often airs later in a revolving timeslot. Rampage usually airs after 11pm in a timeslot that changes by the week.

The AEW Collision premiere will be headlined by CM Punk returning to team with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

