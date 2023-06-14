D’Lo Brown opens up about IMPACT Wrestling.

The legendary WWE European Champion has been with IMPACT for several years working behind-the-scenes and has been instrumental to their success as a brand. Brown spoke about his work during an interview on Insight With Van Vilet, where he states that fans are still sleeping on the product and guarantees that newcomers will love what IMPACT has to offer.

I have said this, and I say this with no disrespect, but if you’re sleeping on IMPACT Wrestling, that’s a ‘you problem,’ not a ‘me problem.’I will tell you, if you give IMPACT three shows, three weeks, you’ll be back for the fourth, and you’ll stay with us. I think our TV is done in a way where it draws you in. It doesn’t insult the intelligence of the viewer, and it pays homage to what wrestling is supposed to be.

Brown would be asked about IMPACT returning to the live television model as they have pre-taped their content for the last few years. He says that would be IMPACT’s ultimate end goal, but he isn’t going to rush anything as he’s enjoying the content they are currently putting out.

You can only hope that that’s our ultimate end goal. You can only hope that that’s where as we grow, that’s where our success will take us. As of right now, I’m just happy putting out a quality product that you can see on YouTube [and] television.

You can check out Brown’s full interview here.