According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, All Elite Wrestling will be making their debut in the Long Island New York area for an episode of their weekly episodic, Dynamite.

The report states that Dynamite will take place on December 8th from the UBS Arena, only a few short weeks after WWE debuts in the venue. AEW is also preparing to put on a massive television special from Arthur Ashe stadium on September 22nd, with the event being close to sold out.