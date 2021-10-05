AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

Six-Man Tag Team Match:

Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and Adam Cole vs. Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Singles Match:

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Casino Ladder Match:

PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Matt Hardy. There will also be an unknown joker involved in the match.

TNT Title Match:

Bobby Fish vs. Sammy Guevara (champion)