AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.
The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.
Here’s the card for the show:
FTR vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH World Tag Team titles
Owen Hart Tournament men’s semifinal: Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly
Owen Hart Tournament women’s semifinal: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears cage match with MJF as referee
Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks
CM Punk/Hangman Page confrontation
Thunder Rosa speaks