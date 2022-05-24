AEW presents another loaded card for this week’s Dynamite.

The Road To preview is now online, which hypes some top matches on the card.

Here’s the card for the show:

FTR vs. Roppongi Vice for the ROH World Tag Team titles

Owen Hart Tournament men’s semifinal: Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Owen Hart Tournament women’s semifinal: Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm

Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears cage match with MJF as referee

Jungle Boy vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Ricky Starks

CM Punk/Hangman Page confrontation

Thunder Rosa speaks