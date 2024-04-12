Tony Khan still isn’t very fond of Ariel Helwani.

The AEW and ROH President made the decision to air the security camera footage of the CM Punk and Jack Perry backstage brawl from AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on the April 10 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS after the WWE Superstar spoke about the incident on Helwani’s weekly internet program, “The MMA Hour.”

Following the airing of the footage on Wednesday night’s AEW show, Helwani released a video of his conversation with Punk about the internet spliced with the security camera footage he was discussed.

This led to AEW filing a DMCA copyright notice with X, resulting in Helwani’s video being removed from the social media platform along with a message that reads: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Ariel Helwani took to X to address the situation on Thursday.

“Not very nice,” Helwani wrote. “Some lawyer out of Jacksonville got my account locked momentarily and DMCA’d the video I posted.”

Helwani continued, “Which contained CCTV and interview footage from my show (just felt like the CCTV needed some narration, you know).”