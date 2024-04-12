Matches and a segment have been announced for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

During this week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV show, matches and a segment were made official for next week’s TNA Rebellion 2024 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS program.

On tap for the final episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV leading up to the company’s pay-per-view return with TNA Rebellion 2024 on April 20 in Las Vegas, NV., is The System duo of Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers defending the TNA World Tag-Team Championships against The Motor City Machine Guns team of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley.

Additionally, Nic Nemeth will appear, and Alex Hammerstone will be in action on the 4/18 episode of the show in his final match before the Last Man Standing bout he has scheduled with Josh Alexander for TNA Rebellion 2024.

Make sure to check back here on 4/18 for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV results, and again on 4/20 for live TNA Rebellion 2024 results coverage.