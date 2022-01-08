According to PW Insider and later confirmed by Fightful, AEW will be returning to Orlando Florida on Saturday January 15th for their next round of Dark tapings at Universal Studios.

The reports mention that the tapings will take place in two sessions. The first will be from 2-5 p.m., and the second from 7-10 p.m. Advertised for those shows thus far are Eddie Kingston, TBS champion Jade Cargill, Anna Jay, Adam Cole, John Silver, Tay Conti, and Orange Cassidy. Tickets are set to go on sale this Monday.

This marks the fourth time AEW has held Dark tapings from Universal Studios. We’ll keep you updated on any more news pertaining to their Orlando return.