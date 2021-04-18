AEW’s Cezar Bononi took to Twitter today to provide an update on his wife Camila following her chemotherapy treatment for leukemia, a diagnosis the Brazilian star shared with the wrestling world last month when asking for help with a bone marrow donation.

Today Bononi writes, “Another update! Last coupe weeks was a little bit rough because the side effects of the chemo, but Camila is recovering good. Her sister is covid clear, tested negative yesterday and will be here on monday. Transplant is scheduled for april 10th, so we can celebrate mother’s day.”

Since joining AEW Bononi has been regularly featured on AEW Dark, and recently competed in a singles-matchup with Jon Moxley on an episode of Dynamite. We wish him, and his wife Camila well.