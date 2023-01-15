On a recent episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed The Acclaimed

Harwood heaped praise on Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, who currently hold the tag team gold in AEW.

“I was completely blown away,” Harwood said. “Blown away by both of ’em because Bowens was more than a decent wrestler. He’s incredible. I don’t want to say I was surprised because that makes me sound like I rated him low, because I didn’t rate him low. Then, I got in there with Caster and, man, wow, I don’t think — because he’s so good on the mic and with his raps and stuff — people don’t understand how good he is in the ring.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc